ScoreVision Acquires Fantag to Bring Cloud-Based Video Capture Solutions to Fans Everywhere

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#getscorevision—ScoreVision, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Sacramento, California based Fantag, a leader in cloud-based video solutions. ScoreVision will embed Fantag’s advanced video highlight and streaming features into their cloud-based software offerings, which provide professional-level media experiences to sporting events at K-12 schools, junior colleges, universities, and at live events everywhere.

Fantag’s patented technology will bring engaging video solutions and advanced functionality to ScoreVision’s suite of cutting-edge software. These enhancements will empower schools and sports facilities to create professional-level fan experiences by delivering video highlights, streaming, and customizable options straight to their fans. ScoreVision is uniquely positioned to help its customers reach remote audiences and post-game followers with real-time scoring updates, video highlights, and game recaps.

“We are excited to welcome the Fantag team and their technology and expertise to ScoreVision,” said ScoreVision’s President Michael Medrano. “Fantag’s capabilities align perfectly with our mission to deliver these professional features in an affordable and easy-to-operate solution. The acquisition of Fantag and the addition of their talented team will allow us to unveil more video experiences in our cloud-based software that meet and exceed the needs of our current and future customers – and truly change the industry.”

“The end user is the real winner from this partnership, and we look forward to incorporating our technology into the ScoreVision platform to raise the standard for live events,” said Fantag CEO John Stone, who will be joining ScoreVision’s board. Previously, Stone was a vice president at Apple and co-founded PowerSchool, the largest K-12 education technology company in the country.

About ScoreVision:

ScoreVision is a software company that brings professional-level fan experiences to athletic programs at all levels of competition. ScoreVision’s cloud-based software helps people keep score, create professional game-time productions, capture the action in real-time, and share it with fans everywhere.

About Fantag:

Fantag is a video technology company that streamlines the workflow for content creators to identify, capture, and share important moments from events. Fantag’s patented technology automates the connection between video creators and video consumers by making it easy to create, curate, and distribute meaningful highlights from video footage already being captured.

