Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) securities between April 18, 2019 and April 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Drieu v. Zoom Video Communications, Inc., No. 20-cv-02353, and is assigned to Judge James Donato. The Zoom securities class action lawsuit charges Zoom and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Zoom securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Zoom securities class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Zoom securities class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Zoom securities class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Zoom securities class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Zoom securities class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Zoom securities class action lawsuit, please visit our website by clicking here or contact Brian Cochran at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Zoom securities class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 8, 2020.

Zoom provides a video communications platform application that allows users to interact with each other primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Zoom’s cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

The Zoom securities class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, Zoom’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; and (iv) usage of Zoom’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when these facts came to light. As result of this information being withheld from the market, Zoom securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, with the price of Zoom’s stock reaching a high of more than $159 per share.

On March 26, 2020, Motherboard reported that Zoom’s “privacy policy do[es] [not] make clear . . . that the iOS version of the Zoom app is sending some analytics data to Facebook, even if Zoom users don’t have a Facebook account,” and that “Zoom is not forthcoming with the data collection or the transfer of it to Facebook.” Then, following a series of subsequent disclosures regarding Zoom’s privacy issues, on April 6, 2020, New York City’s Department of Education announced that it had banned the use of Zoom in the city’s classrooms, and it was reported on Yahoo! News that, “[o]n April 1st, an actor in a popular dark web forum posted a link to a collection of 352 compromised Zoom accounts,” which “included email addresses, passwords, meeting IDs, host keys and names, and the type of Zoom account,” and that “one belonged to a major U.S. healthcare provider, seven more to various educational institutions, and one to a small business.” As it became clear through this series of disclosures that Zoom had significantly overstated the degree to which its video communications software was encrypted and organizations consequently prohibited employees from utilizing Zoom for work activities, the price of Zoom stock fell more than $37 per share, or nearly 25%, from $151 per share on March 27, 2020 to $113.75 per share on April 7, 2020.

