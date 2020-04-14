Generational Equity Advises MacPractice in its Sale to Valsoft Corporation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, MacPractice, LLC to Valsoft, Inc. The acquisition closed March 2, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

MacPractice, was founded by Mark Hollis and Patrick Clyne in 2004 in Lincoln, Nebraska, after two decades of experience, having brought to market the first practice management solutions developed for Mac in 1984. Since then, Mark, Patrick and the team have continued to deliver high quality solutions for healthcare professionals. At the heart of the company’s DNA is a passion for helping clinicians focus on their patients by enhancing their productivity through intuitive software solutions and world-class training and support.

Mark and Patrick are extremely proud of the company they and their employees have built and are optimistic about the company’s future. “MacPractice has come a long way from the early days, and we could not have done this without our dedicated team. We are confident in their ability to continue to grow and move the company forward,” said Mark Hollis.

Valsoft, located in Montreal, Canada, acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft’s philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

“MacPractice has built an impressive reputation as one of the leading independent players in the practice management space. I was struck by the culture of the organization and the passion of the team. This is a milestone for Valsoft and further enhances our position in the practice management vertical. We look forward to continuing to invest in organic initiatives and further acquisitions in the space and aim to offer our customers best in class solutions.” said Sam Youssef, Valsoft’s CEO.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Sr. Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Fred Zweifel, with support by Senior Vice President, Julio Dominguez, closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with MacPractice.

“Valsoft with its suite of vertical software solutions was the perfect acquirer for MacPractice,” said Zweifel. “With Valsoft’s acquisition of MacPractice, Valsoft can continue to create additional value to delivering high quality solutions for healthcare professionals.”

