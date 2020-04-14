‘Eros Now Select’ Available Now Through Apple TV Channels in the US

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that its leading digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, Eros Now Select, is now available to customers in the US through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Eros Now Select (https://apple.co/-erosnow) offers an exceptional content catalog consisting of Bollywood movies, originals, short-format content (Quickies), amongst others. Subscribers of Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can access popular films such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to name a few. Also, the service provides original series across varied genres such as Smoke, Side Hero, Metro Park, Flip, Salute Siachen amongst others that will keep audiences captivated.

Audiences in the US share a special, deep bond with India, as local citizens as well as Indian diaspora residing in the country are drawn to Bollywood and Indian content. The US has featured as prominent locations in several Indian movies as well as various musical concerts and events, thus connecting with the local audiences and providing mass appeal.

Subscribers to Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “The launch of Eros Now Select on Apple TV channels reaffirms our global presence and deepens our connection with audiences in the US by bringing them the best of Indian and international content.”

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies and TV shows to buy or rent.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

