Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet™, a Remote Patient Management Solution Designed to Aid COVID-19 Response Efforts

Secure Telehealth System Combines Tetherless Pulse Oximetry with a Remote Data Capture, Patient Surveillance, and Care Flow Platform

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the full market release of Masimo SafetyNet™, an innovative, economically scalable cloud-based patient management solution designed to help clinicians care for patients remotely in hospital settings and in non-traditional settings and circumstances. Successfully piloted at leading institutions like University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland and St. Luke’s University Health Network (St. Luke’s) in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Masimo SafetyNet is now available worldwide to help clinicians and public health officials combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.





On Wednesday, April 15 at 8:00 am PDT, Masimo and University Hospitals will jointly host a public webinar in which Dr. Peter Pronovost and his colleagues at University Hospitals join Masimo Founder and CEO Joe Kiani to discuss Masimo SafetyNet and UH’s experience using Masimo SafetyNet to help combat COVID-19. The webinar will cover best practices for deploying Masimo SafetyNet, based on UH’s input and deployment of the platform, including the protocols they developed for their teams to integrate it into their response efforts. Clinicians and hospital staff worldwide are invited to participate and learn how they can deploy Masimo SafetyNet at their own institutions. Click here for more details and to register.

Masimo SafetyNet uses a tetherless, wearable single-patient-use SET® sensor to monitor a patient’s blood oxygen saturation and respiration rate, as well as pulse rate, perfusion index, and PVi®, and is designed to help manage the surge in COVID-19 patients while maintaining distance from other patients and providers, allowing hospitals to expand patient remote monitoring into alternative care spaces, including overflow locations, emergency recovery facilities, and home care settings.

The telehealth solution combines clinically proven Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry with a cloud-based remote data capture and surveillance platform accessible from a patient’s Android or iOS smartphone or smart device. Monitoring key physiological data can help provide clinicians with an accurate snapshot of a patient’s respiratory status and facilitates awareness of the need for intervention.

“Many patients come to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and often times they are admitted simply because clinicians feel the patient would not be safe at home without regular monitoring,” explained Peter Pronovost, MD, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. “As such, many patients are admitted where they can potentially expose other patients and the staff to the coronavirus. With Masimo SafetyNet, we can now send patients home with the security of the patient and their provider knowing their critical vital signs such as oxygen saturation and respiration rate will be safely monitored at home. This technology also serves as a cost-effective way to scale monitoring and increase capacity for hospitals. We are currently using the product in the following ways: if a patient comes to the emergency department, but can be monitored at home rather than admitted; for patients who are discharged from the hospital and would still benefit from home monitoring; for patients being cared for by home health providers; and for cancer patients with COVID who would be at greater risk if cared for in an inpatient setting. And daily our clinicians are thinking of new ways to apply this technology.”

Aldo Carmona, MD, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Innovation and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, added, “I believe the collaboration of the St Luke’s and Masimo teams during our pilot of Masimo SafetyNet will improve the patient and provider experience. In conjunction with the Masimo team, we created a dashboard where multiple patients can be monitored in real time. This can be done rapidly on a floor where no previous monitoring existed and can be monitored from any location; alerts can go to providers in real time. After several years of using the Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ hard-wired system to help improve outcomes, Masimo SafetyNet was a natural solution for our network to meet capacity challenges during this pandemic.”

In addition to COVID-19 CarePrograms, Masimo SafetyNet can be configured for more than 150 other CarePrograms, including COPD, heart failure, and oncology.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Masimo is proud to be able to support the brave nurses and doctors working around the clock to save lives across the world. We believe Masimo SafetyNet is a key asset in the fight against COVID-19, helping clinicians care for the extraordinary surge of patients as efficiently and effectively as possible, both in and out of the hospital. We are grateful for our partnerships with University Hospitals and St. Luke’s, whose piloting and early adoption of Masimo SafetyNet is already showing how this solution is making a difference. Everybody from UH, St Luke’s, and Masimo has worked very hard over the past four weeks to improve the interface so that everyone can now benefit. In addition, we would like to thank our suppliers, Nordic Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, for prioritizing our orders of Masimo SafetyNet components, in volume, to help COVID-19 patients during this difficult time.”

