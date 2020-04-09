Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2020 Volume 1

Latest version brings new Kanban, Progress Bar, and Card controls to comprehensive Blazor suite

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syncfusion, Inc. announced today the release of Essential Studio 2020 Volume 1. The highlights of this release include new Kanban, Progress Bar, and Card controls in preview for the Blazor suite and the move of 11 other Blazor controls from preview to final release. The Essential JS 2 suites also gain three new components, and the Xamarin platforms receive a plethora of new features to improve existing controls.

“Our developer community continues to be very enthusiastic about our growing Blazor suite and this latest release responds to that demand by offering some of the most requested Blazor controls, such as the kanban board,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Our commitment to offering quarterly product updates allows us to deliver the latest and most requested features to our growing community.”

Syncfusion’s native Blazor components library contains over 65 high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive UI controls in a single package. Updates in Volume 1 include:

Kanban—allows users to visually organize and prioritize work, and manage workflow transparency.

Progress Bar—allows users to visualize the changing status of an extended operation, such as a download, file transfer, or installation.

Card—offers a flexible and extensible content container with multiple variants and options like headers, footers, media, content, and actions.

Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2 suites receive new Kanban, Progress Bar, and Dropdown Tree components in this release. A few other release highlights for the web platforms include:

Resource view support for the Gantt Chart control (JavaScript, React, Vue).

Infinite scrolling support in DataGrid and batch editing support in TreeGrid (ASP.NET MVC, Angular).

Web layout support for Word Processor (React, Vue).

Native template support for HTML shapes in Diagram (ASP.NET Core).

Syncfusion also continues its dedication to the Xamarin platform with new features such as trend line support for the Charts control. Xamarin.Forms now comes with WPF support for the DataGrid control, while Xamarin.Android and Xamarin iOS are enhanced with a current time indicator in the Scheduler control and row- and column-span support for fields in the DataForm control.

These are just a few of the new controls and features in Essential Studio 2020 Volume 1. Explore the entire list on the What’s New page. Existing customers can download the new version of Essential Studio by signing into their accounts. Those interested in trying Essential Studio can download a free 30-day trial. Syncfusion Essential Studio is a software product offering 1,600+ components and frameworks that can be used in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code for developing stunning applications.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 22,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.

