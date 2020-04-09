Phunware Launches Smart City Solution on Mobile to Help City Officials Address COVID-19 Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today the launch of Phunware’s Smart City Pandemic Response Solution on mobile for government officials to address critical challenges faced by cities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Phunware can deploy a native mobile application within days, for both iOS and Android, to support pandemic response efforts. This mobile solution for a rapid response to COVID-19 provides a unique software layer that enables city officials to access all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform.

Phunware’s Smart City Pandemic Response Solution helps government organizations quickly identify, locate and engage employees, citizens, first-responders, volunteers and even local businesses by leveraging Phunware’s patented Location Based Services software. This mobile solution is not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also transitions seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments. City officials can also link existing services and platforms if application program interfaces (APIs) are available, which will help drive awareness and utilization of other key resources such as parking management, maintenance requests and law enforcement broadcasts.

“We think it is extremely important for our country’s mayors and city officials to think globally, but act locally during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “During such trying times, we believe it is critical for local communities to take swift and decisive action from the bottom up to supplement government efforts being led from the top down at both the federal and state level, including a cogent go-forward plan for addressing the needs of citizens and visitors to each city nationwide in safely getting back to a more normal cadence for their personal and professional lives.”

Capabilities of Phunware’s Smart City Pandemic Response Solution on mobile include, but are not limited to:

Notify and route to designated healthcare and testing locations, essential businesses still open, donation sites, government services and community events by engaging users with contextual triggers, including location, mapping, navigation and time.

Designate essential versus nonessential businesses and offer additional details, including operating hours, services provided and contact information, all while enabling citizens to discover and receive notifications about these points-of-interest in real-time based on their proximity and location.

Track and prevent potentially harmful exposure by contact tracing and monitoring device locations, including both real-time and historical lookbacks.

Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.

Coordinate the sharing of information by neighborhood, community and region to ensure that the right citizens are given the right messaging specific to their specific situation and individual needs.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates city-wide digital transformation and can help city officials during a pandemic.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

