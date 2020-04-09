Keyavi Data Announces Immediate Availability of the First Cybersecurity Product to Make Data Self-Protecting, Intelligent and Self-Aware

Company infuses protection into data itself, allowing owners to control access anytime, anywhere, for as long as they want

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyavi Data, a data security technology company that embeds protection directly into data itself, today announced that the company’s cybersecurity product is immediately available to enterprise customers worldwide. This new data protection breakthrough gives data owners complete dynamic control over their data wherever it goes, no matter who has it, for any length of time. This protection works on all data regardless of the file format in which it is contained.





Keyavi wraps and infuses data with multiple independent encryption layers, so no single layer can be compromised without triggering protection mechanisms in the surrounding layers. The data can only be accessed when all of the owner’s permission parameters are satisfied and can be tailored to each owner’s policy settings. An owner can allow or prevent access by geolocation, such as company site, home office, or remote workforce location, or at a street, state or country level. An owner can choose to change access permissions or revoke access completely from any or all recipients at any time – for the life of the data, wherever it is stored — by simply changing permissions from their device.

“Cybersecurity technologies have been overly focused on data loss protection and breach detection in an attempt to contain data,” said Elliot Lewis, CEO of Keyavi Data and former CISO and chief security executive of multiple Fortune 100 companies. “But in the real world, companies cannot run their business effectively and contain data; the very nature of which is that it must be shared across platforms and applications, locations and devices to bring value. Unlike any other solution on the market, we give owners full control so they can change who can access information, when and where, in real time response to business conditions. No other solution offers protection at the data level to keep valuable data absolutely protected anywhere it goes, from the time it is created and shared with designated recipients, throughout its entire lifecycle.”

Additional Security Controls

While Keyavi protects the data, the company does not access, store or intercept customer data in any way. The product is designed utilizing industry accepted standards including CryptoAPI and is compliant with FIPS-140-2 for NIST. The product’s forensic reporting capabilities include possession, custody and control logging, as well as documenting all access attempts on Keyavi-provisioned systems, whether successful, and logging all policy-based forensics, creating a “chain of custody” control for its owners. No content is accessible whatsoever by any unauthorized users. Such access attempts on non-provisioned systems will not result in unnecessary logging in order to prevent event logging fatigue on forensic systems and investigation teams.

The product also allows owners to restrict access by groups of users and start and end time periods, and to change those parameters immediately upon business need. If a user is trying to access data without connectivity, a “default safe and closed” policy can be applied including conditional time window or geolocation allowances.

“Static controls and rigid containment solutions have not worked because data, systems, devices, cloud, and the internet are all too dynamic to be completely predictable,” said CIO Chris Chiancone. “Data needs the ability to assess its security on demand so that it can remain secure whether it’s shared on a cloud storage service or USB device, or being sent via Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Apple Mail or within a desktop application or mobile app. This is the reality of how data is in use today, and now we can absolutely protect it unlike any other technology on the market today.”

Application Suites & API

Keyavi’s application suites include newly released support for Office 365 applications and other similar vertical applications on Windows, MacOS and Android/phone OS and are available directly from Keyavi Data. With the Keyavi API for enterprise customers and OEM partners, developers can build comprehensive protection into their applications, products, firmware and services. The lightweight API allows developers to integrate protection into a company’s existing applications and data workflow within the client, server, gateway or cloud.

To schedule a product demo or to learn more about home-based/remote workforce security applications, visit www.KeyaviData.com.

About Keyavi Data

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Keyavi Data was launched in 2020 to eradicate data loss for enterprises in any market. Rather than trying to contain data in a world reliant on open information and transparency, Keyavi breaks new ground by making the data itself intelligent and self-aware, so that it can protect itself immediately, no matter where it is or who is attempting access. Keyavi’s intelligent data platforms are compliant with FIPS-140-2 for NIST. Keyavi is led by a team of renowned experts in data security, encryption, enterprise software, and cyber forensics and analytics. The Keyavi name is inspired by the Italian word for key.

