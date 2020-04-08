Headspace Appoints CeCe Morken President and Chief Operating Officer

Morken Brings Vast Experience Successfully Building and Growing Businesses at Scale

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced that CeCe Morken has been appointed to the newly-created role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 15, 2020. Ms. Morken joins Headspace after 13 years at Intuit, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Strategic Partner Group.

Ms. Morken is a highly accomplished technology industry executive with 35 years of experience building and growing organizations, from start-ups to global publicly traded companies. As President and COO, Ms. Morken will report to CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Pierson and will be responsible for global operations and the execution of Headspace’s strategy as Headspace continues to accelerate its growth.

“ We are thrilled to welcome CeCe, a team-oriented and purpose-driven leader, to the Headspace team,” said Richard Pierson. “ We feel so lucky that the company is in a position to attract someone with the deep experience that CeCe has in scaling world-class organizations. CeCe is passionate about our vision of improving the health and happiness of the world. Her addition to our team comes at a critical time as Headspace endeavors to provide people everywhere with tools to help them mindfully navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times. I look forward to partnering with CeCe as we continue to grow and expand our offerings beyond meditation for our consumer, business-to-business and healthcare segments.”

“ Headspace is a company I have long admired and I’m honored to join the team,” said Ms. Morken. “ Over the past ten years, Headspace has become a global leader in the mindfulness and meditation space, accelerating its vision to improve health and happiness around the world. With differentiated product offerings and a unique approach to advancing the science behind meditation through clinically-validated research, Headspace is well-positioned to continue to disrupt the industry and address key real-life issues, including stress, focus and workplace productivity, as well as to help users better cope with chronic conditions. I have strong conviction in and am deeply passionate about the company’s vision. It’s rare that you get the opportunity to have an outsized impact both commercially and socially, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to build on the company’s strong momentum.”

During her time at Intuit, Ms. Morken led multiple business units. Most recently, Intuit’s Strategic Enterprise Partners platform, where she was responsible for the Accountant Business Segment, building strategic partnerships between Intuit and financial institutions, enterprise platforms, and government and educational entities as well as leading Intuit’s Corporate Responsibility efforts. Before serving in this capacity, Ms. Morken led Intuit Financials Services (IFS), which provides digital banking solutions to help financial institutions connect with customers. Ms. Morken currently serves on the Boards of GENPACT and NDSU College of Business.

