SyncDog Supports Rapid Deployment of Secure Mobile Workspace in Response to COVID-19

Company announces free trial of Secure.Systems; simplifying access to corporate data from any mobile device

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SyncDog, Inc., the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced free access to their Trusted Mobile Workspace application in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Secure.Systems delivers a suite of mobile productivity applications that encrypt corporate data and can be seamlessly integrated into any existing mobile device on any carrier. The application enables users to securely access their email, data and files without requiring the organization to purchase corporate devices or take control of an employee’s personal device with antiquated EMM and MDM software.

In the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, many organizations are finding they do not have the tools in place to transition to remote work in a rapid or secure fashion. Implementing Secure.Systems adds an extra layer of trust to an organization’s remote work policy, assuring that teams are secured and have frictionless access to email, calendar, contacts, company file shares (OneDrive, Box.net and DropBox) and an image store that isolates personal pictures from work-related images. Through this offering, users will also gain access to location information and a robust Mobile Threat Defense solution, which will ensure that devices are not compromised before viewing or downloading corporate data.

“Secure.Systems alleviates the pain of needing to purchase and provision devices and data plans, or design and deploy stringent BYOD profiles and policies for every employee,” said CEO and Founder of SyncDog, Jonas Gyllensvaan. “No longer is it necessary to worry about what applications might already be on an employee’s device, or what applications – and potential malware – might be downloaded in the future. Similarly, the concern of losing company data, or having it fall into the wrong hands is eliminated. Secure.Systems can be deployed throughout an entire company in the time it takes to download an application from the app store. We are confident that Secure.Systems will deliver peace of mind to organizations across the world.”

Secure.Systems is deployed via cloud/SaaS applications and utilizes a single sign-on feature. It combines antivirus protection (AV), data loss prevention (DLP) and mobile threat defense (MTD) all in one solution. Traditional mobile security solutions are more costly and cumbersome for enterprises to deploy across their workforces. SyncDog goes beyond EMM and MDM plans and provides employees with a suite of productivity apps that enhances secure collaboration across teams and removes the worry of losing data or having enterprise data compromised.

Free access for new SyncDog customers is available until 12:00pm ET on June 30, 2020. Once the trial license has ended, users are able to start Secure.Systems’ full-license version that includes access to all applications from SyncDog’s long list of business focused solutions and its modular design makes it highly customizable to best suit any organizations’ direct needs. Participants will also have the option to simply allow the offer to expire and remove the application from their device without any loss of data. Further details about the offer can be found here.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog’s flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of, GDPR, CMMC / 800-171, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security and personal privacy.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Contacts

Cole Christy



LaunchTech Communications



619-972-9836



cole@golaunchtech.com