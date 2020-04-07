Khoros Launches Khoros Modern Chat

Khoros’ Spring Innovation Release focuses on digital-first customer care and includes chat capabilities, live utilization analytics, and instant customer feedback

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, the global leader in customer engagement software, today announced its Spring Innovation Release, featuring a new product to expand the Khoros Care solution: Khoros Modern Chat, which enables brands to chat live in real-time or anytime with customers and prospects. The company also released powerful new functionality to its Khoros Care solution, including live utilization analytics for smarter resource planning and instant customer feedback to understand NPS/CSAT across channels. The launch of Khoros Modern Chat combined with the powerful enhancements to Khoros Care mean Khoros customers can improve the customer experience and reduce operational costs on digital channels, including the #1 digital channel—the brand’s website.

In this COVID-19 crisis, customer service volumes are higher than ever and crashing many call centers. With contact center and support teams shifting to remote work, they need digital-first solutions to support frustrated and stressed customers. Khoros Modern Chat gives brands the ability to chat with prospects and customers on their website—their top-trafficked channel. According to a market study by Customer Contact Week Digital, 76% of contact center leaders say that live chat will become more important to their customer experience over the next five years.

“We’re excited to launch Khoros Modern Chat to help businesses serve their customers in the easiest way possible—on their website—which is critical during this time of crisis,” said Mike Betzer, General Manager of Khoros Care. “More and more people are frustrated by calling 1-800 numbers and waiting on holds for a subpar experience. Customers expect digital options from contact centers and customer service teams. We’ve built the technology that will not only meet these high customer expectations, but also delivers the smart automation and analytics that help agents exceed them.”

Unlike traditional chat tools, Khoros Modern Chat gives brands the freedom to operate without sessions, on a channel that customers actually want to use. With Khoros Modern Chat, customers and agents can chat live in real-time or anytime (on-the-go), on any device, while maintaining full conversation history—information that 90% of consumers want to be able to access1.

Additional features of Khoros Modern Chat include:

Easy-to-configure rules: Set proactive rules to throttle chat discovery based on any of your data, such as time on page, browser, location, and more.

Set proactive rules to throttle chat discovery based on any of your data, such as time on page, browser, location, and more. Automation: Resolve inquiries more quickly and accurately with customer-facing automation (welcome messages, pre-chat messages, triage, etc.) and AI-powered workflows.

Resolve inquiries more quickly and accurately with customer-facing automation (welcome messages, pre-chat messages, triage, etc.) and AI-powered workflows. Rich content: Brands can have richer, interactive conversations that include any attachment (video, images, links, etc.) and emojis.

Brands can have richer, interactive conversations that include any attachment (video, images, links, etc.) and emojis. Modern metrics: Measure agent performance and customer experience around conversations—not sessions—and manage workforce utilization for real-time staffing decisions.

Khoros has been a leader in digital-first customer care for over a decade. Khoros Care helps many industry-leading brands serve their customers on their digital channel of choice—SMS, in-app messaging, Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, social media, online communities, and now web chat—with deep operational insights and automation all in one engagement hub. The newest capabilities launched by the company today complement the recent delivery of the Khoros Bot, an innovative chatbot for improved agent efficiency and increased customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Khoros Modern Chat, visit khoros.com/platform/care/modern-chat. For more information about Khoros, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros, built from Spredfast + Lithium, is the leading customer engagement platform built to turn siloed knowledge into enterprise value, and customers into contributors. By connecting consumer insights across all departments, Khoros gives companies the ability to run their business with their customers, anticipating their needs and accelerating sales, loyalty, and innovation. With 2,000+ brands, including 52 of the Interbrand 100 companies, and ten offices globally, Khoros powers approximately 500 million digital interactions every day. From social media to online communities and messaging to digital customer care, Khoros helps companies authentically connect with customers throughout their journey.

1Source: Khoros online survey conducted with 1,000 customers

Contacts

Mandy Mayekawa



pr@khoros.com