Headspace and New York Governor Cuomo’s Office Team Up to Release ‘New York State of Mind,’ Free Meditation and Mindfulness Content Hub Curated for New Yorkers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, and the Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that they have teamed up to offer free meditation and mindfulness content for all New Yorkers as a mental health resource for residents coping with the unprecedented public health crisis facing the state and the nation. Governor Cuomo has emphasized the importance of ensuring New Yorkers have access to the mental health resources they need to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and this effort furthers that goal.

Starting today, New Yorkers across the state can access a specially curated collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home mindful workouts, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety. Available at www.headspace.com/ny, the collection will also feature Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe, who will share special video messages with the people of New York to help offer guidance, support and solidarity.

“ These are such uncertain times for everyone all over the world. It’s difficult to even know where to begin to address the extraordinary stress, anxiety and trauma that individuals and communities are experiencing. The stories emerging from New York, the epicenter of the pandemic here in the U.S., are simply heartbreaking,” said Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe. “ Now more than ever, it’s essential to look after our physical and mental health, both for our own benefit, and for those around us. So we are honored to answer the call of Governor Cuomo’s office and offer our help and support to the people of New York.”

“ This virus has been emotionally taxing for all New Yorkers – we’re not built to be isolated for long periods of time without human contact or to see the large numbers of people getting sick around us,” Governor Cuomo said. “ Now more than ever it’s critical that New Yorkers stay healthy both physically and mentally, and these resources will help people cope with rising levels of stress and anxiety during this unprecedented public health crisis. On behalf of the New York family, thanks to the Headspace team for their contribution.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of additional efforts Headspace has undertaken to help make its meditation and mindfulness content more accessible to those who need it most, including:

Healthcare Providers: Headspace has made Headspace Plus free for all U.S. healthcare providers working in a public health setting who have an NPI (National Provider Identifier). And just last week, Headspace announced their partnership with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to provide all 1.2 million employees with free subscriptions.

Headspace has made Headspace Plus free for all U.S. healthcare providers working in a public health setting who have an NPI (National Provider Identifier). And just last week, Headspace announced their partnership with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to provide all 1.2 million employees with free subscriptions. Consumers: Headspace has unlocked a free, specially curated “Weathering the storm” collection of meditation and mindfulness content in the Headspace app for people around the world during this time of crisis. The mindfulness content is available in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Headspace has unlocked a free, specially curated “Weathering the storm” collection of meditation and mindfulness content in the Headspace app for people around the world during this time of crisis. The mindfulness content is available in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese. Businesses : Headspace for Work tools and resources have been made available (previously made available only to clients and customers), including content, tips, and a tailored tool kit to help teams all over the world navigate the uncertainty and take care of their minds.

Headspace for Work tools and resources have been made available (previously made available only to clients and customers), including content, tips, and a tailored tool kit to help teams all over the world navigate the uncertainty and take care of their minds. Educators and Caregivers: Headspace for Educators, Headspace’s flagship social impact program, is continuing to offer free access to Headspace to all K-12 teachers, administrators and supporting staff in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia. Resources are also available for parents and teachers with tips on having conversations with children around stress and anxiety related to this public health crisis.

About Headspace

