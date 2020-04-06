    • News

    EVERTEC Supports New Payment Solution for Éxito, Colombia’s Largest Supermarket Chain

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that Almacenes Exito SA (CB: EXITO) (“Exito”), the largest supermarket chain in Colombia, is rolling out a new donation card service for consumers affected by COVID-19 supported by Evertec’s recently acquired digital payment gateway, PlacetoPay, as well as Evertec’s card issuing platform. This new service allows customers to donate, thru the portal, for the purchase of basic necessities redeemable using a virtual card at all Grupo Éxito establishments. For every $50.000 COP of card purchases through April 30th, Éxito will contribute $5.000 COP to a relief fund for those impacted by COVID-19.

    Mac Schuessler, EVERTEC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Éxito’s new service demonstrates our continued expansion of our gateway solution, PlacetoPay. While this will not materially impact our 2020 results, we anticipate this gateway will become our primary digital offering in the region and contribute to our Latin America growth strategy. Further, we are particularly pleased that this creative solution will be helpful during the challenging situation of COVID-19 to support community needs in Colombia.”

    About EVERTEC

    EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with business-critical technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

