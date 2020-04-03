KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Multifamily Update: Bracing for Forbearance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the multifamily sector. The report focuses on recently instituted protections for tenants of rental properties and Freddie Mac’s multifamily forbearance program that went into effect in late March, as well as implications related to the agency’s K-deal securitizations, private label CMBS, and CRE CLOs.

The impacts of COVID-19 on commercial real estate (CRE) are intensifying. Multifamily properties will begin to see issues as tenants’ April rent is now due, and many could be unable to make rent payments due to pandemic-related loss of income. In response, many states and jurisdictions have put a temporary moratorium on evictions, and the federal government has passed legislation that should provide additional financial support to Americans affected by the virus.

As far as the owners of multifamily properties go, Freddie Mac has announced a 90-day forbearance program for its borrowers. To qualify, they must be able to show hardship due to COVID-19 and gain lender approval. In return, owners may not evict any tenants due to missed rental payments related to the pandemic during the forbearance period. The agency expects this program will provide relief for up to 4.2 million renters across the U.S. Unfortunately, there are no other broader programs for other multifamily borrowers, which could have implications on private label CMBS and CRE CLOs.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been affected by the virus.

