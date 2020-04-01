Stay the Course: Tennessee Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment for the 2020-2021 School Year

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tennessee Virtual Academy (TNVA) is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The school—which is a program of Union County, TN Board of Education—offers students in kindergarten through eighth grade a high-quality, personalized learning experience in a dynamic online setting.

Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-certified teachers, TNVA gives students the tools they need to succeed.

“At TNVA, we want every student to feel empowered to seize the many opportunities that await them,” said Jennifer Havens, TNVA’s Head of School. “Every day, we help students refine their own learning style and encourage them to cultivate a lifelong passion for learning.”

TNVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education. TNVA teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help TNVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

With online school, athletes, students with unique medical needs, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online setting.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit k12.com/how-to-enroll, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Tennessee Virtual Academy

Tennessee Virtual Academy is a full-time tuition-free public school that gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies and a premier provider of career readiness education services. For more information about TNVA, visit TNVA.k12.com.

