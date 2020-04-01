Common Questions Consumers and Small Businesses Are Asking LegalShield About the Economic Stimulus Package for Americans Affected by COVID-19

Need Help Navigating CARES Act? LegalShield Provides Consumers and Small Businesses Access to Answers and Legal Counsel

ADA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LegalShield, the world’s leading provider of affordable legal and privacy protection plans, wants both consumers and small businesses to know their legal rights in regards to the U.S. government’s $2 trillion economic stimulus package for Americans affected by COVID-19 – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the CARES Act.

“Everyone needs legal advice and support during the COVID-19 crisis, and specifically to take full advantage of the CARES Act,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “Our lawyers stand at the ready to answer questions regarding the stimulus payments to individuals and businesses, small business loan programs, the new expanded unemployment coverage and the different retirement account rules that have been rolled out. We want to make sure that our members understand their rights and are getting the economic support that they need, so when we return to calmer times they can thrive once again.”

LegalShield lawyers are fielding calls and providing guidance to both consumers and small businesses on how the economic stimulus package may aid them. Top questions include:

Consumers:

I’m self-employed / work part-time / do gig work. Do I qualify for a stimulus payment?

I’m retired or on disability or a veteran. Should I expect a stimulus payment?

I think I qualify for a stimulus payment, but don’t know what process to follow. Do I need to submit any forms?

I have children, how much should I expect to receive?

How do I know if I will get the full amount in my stimulus payment?

What are the qualifications for unemployment?”

I’m on short-term disability leave and my employer is cutting staff. Can they terminate me while I’m on leave?

I’ve been laid off, how do I start claiming benefits?

I am an essential employee but have concerns because I am particularly susceptible to illnesses. I also I don’t feel that my employer is taking the steps to properly mitigate risks for employees. What are my rights?

Where can I find out more about hazard pay?

Small Business Owners:

Does my business qualify for stimulus assistance? If so, how do I receive assistance?

Can I apply my stimulus assistance to any business cost or only to pay employees, a commercial mortgage, rent or utilities?

Will I be able to delay payroll tax payments?

I have questions about tax credits for paid sick time.

What if I need to close my business?

Are my employees still covered by the company health plan if my business closes?

Are there extra claims to file if one of my employees tests positive for COVID-19?

A personal plan from LegalShield allows consumers to speak with a lawyer about any legal issue for as little as $24.95 per month. By joining today, consumers and small business owners can speak with a lawyer about any legal issue in as little as 4 hours. LegalShield lawyers are available without leaving the comfort of one’s own home through the mobile app or 1-800-654-7757. As a member, consumers and small businesses owners are connected with an attorney with an average of 22 years of experience. Additionally, through the LegalShield mobile app (available on iOS and Android) there are several free services to help aid consumers and small businesses.

About LegalShield and IDShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of online legal subscription plans covering more than 4.375 million people. Its IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, over 40,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and their lawyers with an average of 22 years of experience in family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and all provinces and territories in Canada that members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.

For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com/ or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/.

Contacts

Media:



Elyse Gentile



ICR Inc.



legalshieldpr@icrinc.com

646-677-1823