Change Healthcare Launches COVID-19 Information Hub to Help Providers and Payers Navigate Administrative, Data, and Financial Challenges

New information hub offers technology and business resources for payers and providers to access services, solutions, and content around continuity and scalability during the COVID-19 crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today launched the COVID-19 Updates and Resources hub, an online source of technology, business, and informational resources to give providers and payers guidance on how to maintain administrative, financial, and operational stability during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a focus on keeping critical processes moving forward in this time of uncertainty, the hub offers information from Change Healthcare, its partners, and third-party expert sources to help customers maintain the flow of medical data, claims, prescriptions, and other essential information.

To help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure continuity, the Change Healthcare COVID-19 Updates and Resources hub provides a continually updated repository of information for customers and partners. Resources include a directory of administrative and financial solutions and services to help providers and payers better cope with the crisis now; the latest information from Change Healthcare solutions teams; special solution and service offers to help providers and payers address immediate pandemic-related issues; service notifications related to specific products that are updated as COVID-19-related coding and regulatory changes occur; and expert advice from Change Healthcare industry experts related to operational and financial issues.

“Providers and payers need relevant and timely information regarding the data, administrative, and financial aspects of their operations during this critical time in the industry,” said Tom McEnery, EVP, CMO & Corporate Affairs at Change Healthcare. “Providers and payers can turn to us as a trusted partner to help them navigate this crisis, support their financial stability, and keep critical processes running smoothly to meet the immense technological and administrative demands posed by this pandemic now, and in the future.”

The Change Healthcare COVID-19 Updates and Resources hub is available now, and will be updated with new information, solution-related offers and services notices, and advisory resources for healthcare providers and payers on a daily basis.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

