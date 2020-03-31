UTM:Healthcare Enables Body Temperature Checks Within Remote Patient Monitoring System

New Metric Important for Monitoring of Patients with Covid-19 Symptoms

HUDSON, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RemotePatientMonitoring–Mobile health technology company UTM:Healthcare has enhanced its smartphone-based remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution by allowing for regular reporting of body temperature to the patient’s physician or case manager, which can be obtained through select Bluetooth-enabled thermometer or taken manually by the patient and logged into the system. This new capability allows providers to check a key vital sign for identifying potential Covid-19 symptoms in a proactive way while their patients remain at home and away from infected patients.

“We moved quickly on this latest update to the UTM:RPM platform in order to expand critical monitoring as more providers seek telehealth solutions during this crisis,” said Warren Wexelman, M.D., medical director of UTM:Healthcare and its parent, YouThisMe. “Primary care providers and specialists are overwhelmed in caring for patients during this pandemic. Remotely checking temperature, oxygen saturation, weight, glucose and other vital signs allows practitioners to safely treat patients with chronic conditions while also monitoring them for Covid-19 symptoms. For the patient, the system gives them great comfort that they are not forgotten.”

Select Bluetooth-enabled digital thermometers can be synced to the UTM:RPM app, where providers can regularly and systematically review patient temperature. If a Bluetooth thermometer is unavailable, patients can also take their temperature using a traditional thermometer and enter the information manually into the app, as directed by their provider. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices and available for download in the Apple and Google app stores.

UTM:RPM is a seamless, HIPAA-compliant, simple-to-use remote patient monitoring system that enables hospitals and health systems to remotely manage common chronic conditions such as congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction (heart attack), COPD, diabetes and pneumonia.

UTM:Healthcare, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of UThisMe, LLC (YouThisMe), which developed UTM:RPM, a simple, secure remote patient monitoring system that allows patients to remain in their homes while giving providers essential information for managing chronic conditions and avoiding hospital readmissions. For more information, visit www.utmhealthcare.com.

