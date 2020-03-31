    • News

    Phunware Announces 2019 Financial Results

    AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and provided an update on recent business developments.

    “Today we are pleased to share our trailing financial results for the Company, which included a dramatic year-over-year revenue transformation from one-time, non-recurring application transactions revenue to annual and multi-year recurring platform subscriptions and services revenue tied to the licensing and use of our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. ”More importantly, and specific to the subsequent events and recent operational actions taken to address our go-forward business activities while the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold worldwide, we have announced a $3 million structured debt financing to address our balance sheet and a furlough of 37 Phunware employees to address our cost structure during the existing governmental stay-in-place orders unique to our business facilities and operations in Central Texas, Southern California and Southern Florida.”

    Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

    • Net revenues for the year totaled $19.2 million
    • Platform subscriptions and services revenue were $17.2 million
    • Gross margin was 52.9%
    • Net loss was ($12.9) million
    • Net loss per share was ($0.35)
    • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was ($10.2) million

    “While we are releasing our full year financial results for last year as part of today’s announcement and filing requirements, our executive team, board and staff are extremely hyper-focused on our existing and pending activities for the current and future quarters in light of the realities that we and all other businesses face with the unknown macro and operating environment unique to COVID-19,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “We are executing against our existing customer contracts and are aggressively pursuing new business opportunities where our mobile, cloud, big data and remote expertise intersects directly with the needs of our Fortune 1000 customers, including remote telehealth and telemedicine triage for healthcare patient capacity management, virtual rallies for political advocacy during a Presidential election year, remote work optimization for corporate campuses and social distance policy enforcement, communications and people and asset tracking for smart cities and government organizations at the local, state and federal level alike.”

    Recent Business Highlights and Announcements

    Transcript Information

    A transcript will be made available today at 1:30pm Pacific / 3:30pm Central / 4:30pm Eastern discussing the Company’s financial results, product announcements and business highlights. The transcript will be accessible on the Phunware Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com.

    About Phunware, Inc.

    Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

    Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

     
     
     
     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (In thousands, except per share information)

     

     

    December 31,
    2019

     

    December 31,
    2018

    Assets

     

     

     

    Current assets:

     

     

     

    Cash

    $

    276

     

     

     

    $

    844

     

    Accounts receivable, net

    1,671

     

     

     

    3,606

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    368

     

     

     

    272

     

    Total current assets

    2,315

     

     

     

    4,722

     

     

     

     

     

    Property and equipment, net

    24

     

     

     

    66

     

    Goodwill

    25,857

     

     

     

    25,821

     

    Intangible assets, net

    253

     

     

     

    521

     

    Deferred tax asset – long term

    241

     

     

     

    64

     

    Restricted cash

    86

     

     

     

    5,500

     

    Other assets

    276

     

     

     

    187

     

    Total assets

    $

    29,052

     

     

     

    $

    36,881

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    10,159

     

     

     

    $

    9,890

     

    Accrued expenses and other

    4,035

     

     

     

    3,028

     

    Deferred revenue

    3,360

     

     

     

    2,629

     

    PhunCoin deposits

    1,202

     

     

     

    Factored receivables payable

    1,077

     

     

     

    2,434

     

    Short term notes payable – related party

     

     

    1,993

     

    Total current liabilities

    19,833

     

     

     

    19,974

     

     

     

     

     

    Debt

    1,105

     

     

     

    Deferred tax liability

    241

     

     

     

    64

     

    Deferred revenue

    3,764

     

     

     

    5,622

     

    Deferred rent

    83

     

     

     

    17

     

    Total liabilities

    25,026

     

     

     

    25,677

     

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

    Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

     

     

    5,377

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

    Common stock, $0.0001 par value

    4

     

     

     

    3

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    128,008

     

     

     

    118,062

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (382

    )

     

     

    (418

    )

    Accumulated deficit

    (123,604

    )

     

     

    (111,820

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity

    4,026

     

     

     

    5,827

     

    Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity

    $

    29,052

     

     

     

    $

    36,881

     

     
     
     
     
     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

    (In thousands, except per share information)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Year Ended

    December 31,

     

    2019

     

    2018

    Net revenues

    $

    19,150

     

     

    $

    30,883

     

    Cost of revenues

    9,020

     

     

    11,802

     

    Gross profit

    10,130

     

     

    19,081

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

    2,706

     

     

    5,417

     

    General and administrative

    15,403

     

     

    13,562

     

    Research and development

    4,333

     

     

    6,965

     

    Total operating expenses

    22,442

     

     

    25,944

     

    Operating loss

    (12,312

    )

     

    (6,863

    )

    Other income (expense):

     

     

     

    Interest expense

    (581

    )

     

    (724

    )

    Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities

     

    (54

    )

    Impairment of digital currencies

     

    (334

    )

    Other income (expense)

    27

     

     

    (2,202

    )

    Total other expense

    (554

    )

     

    (3,314

    )

    Loss before taxes

    (12,866

    )

     

    (10,177

    )

    Income tax (provision) benefit

    (5

    )

     

    374

     

    Net loss

    (12,871

    )

     

    (9,803

    )

    Cumulative translation adjustment

    36

     

     

    (71

    )

    Comprehensive loss

    $

    (12,835

    )

     

    $

    (9,874

    )

     

     

     

     

    Loss per share, basic and diluted

    $

    (0.35

    )

     

    $

    (0.38

    )

     

     

     

     

    Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted

    36,879

     

     

    25,556

     

     
     
     
     
     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Year Ended December 31,

     

    2019

     

    2018

    Operating activities

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (12,871

    )

     

    $

    (9,803

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

    Depreciation

    59

     

     

    62

     

    Loss on sale of digital currencies

    4

     

     

    21

     

    Bad debt expense

    114

     

     

    167

     

    Amortization of acquired intangibles

    268

     

     

    372

     

    Change in fair value of warrants

     

    1,329

     

    Impairment of digital currencies

     

    334

     

    Stock-based compensation

    1,784

     

     

    450

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    (387

    )

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

    1,817

     

     

    2,439

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

    184

     

     

    15

     

    Accounts payable

    740

     

     

    4,156

     

    Accrued expenses

    1,133

     

     

    (5,789

    )

    Deferred revenue

    581

     

     

    42

     

    Net cash used by operating activities

    (6,187

    )

     

    (6,592

    )

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities

     

     

     

    Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies

    88

     

     

    913

     

    Payments for note receivable

     

    (536

    )

    Capital expenditures

    (18

    )

     

    Net cash provided by investing activities

    70

     

     

    377

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities

     

     

     

    Proceeds from convertible notes

    1,105

     

     

    Proceeds from PhunCoin deposits

    212

     

     

    Net (repayments) proceeds from factoring agreement

    (1,357

    )

     

    618

     

    Proceeds from common stock subscriptions, net of issuance costs

     

    5,448

     

    Proceeds from warrant exercises

    6,092

     

     

    Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock

    287

     

     

    152

     

    (Redemptions, dividend payments) and issuances of Series A convertible preferred stock

    (6,240

    )

     

    6,000

     

    Proceeds from Business Combination

     

    98

     

    Net cash provided for financing activities

    99

     

     

    12,316

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash

    36

     

     

    (65

    )

    Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash

    (5,982

    )

     

    6,036

     

    Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

    6,344

     

     

    308

     

    Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

    $

    362

     

     

    $

    6,344

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

     

     

     

    Interest paid

    $

    603

     

     

    $

    712

     

    Common stock issuances from subscription payable

    $

     

    $

    3,243

     

    Warrants issued in conjunction with Reverse Merger and Recapitalization

    $

     

    $

    1,106

     

    Issuance of common stock for payment of bonus and legal fees

    $

    562

     

     

    $

    Waiver of sponsor promissory note originally issued in conjunction with Reverse Merger and Recapitalization

    $

    1,993

     

     

    $

     
     
     
     

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

    Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net revenues or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted Net Revenues or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

    We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

     
     
     
     
     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Year Ended December 31,

     

    2019

     

    2018

     

    (in thousands)

    Net revenues

    $

    19,150

     

    $

    30,883

     

    Less: One-time revenue adjustments

     

    (8,428

    )

    Adjusted net revenues

    $

    19,150

     

    $

    22,455

     

     

     

    Year Ended December 31,

     

    2019

     

    2018

     

    (in thousands)

    Net loss

    $

    (12,871

    )

     

    $

    (9,803

    )

    Add back: Depreciation and amortization

    328

     

     

    434

     

    Add back: Interest expense

    581

     

     

    724

     

    Add back/less: Income tax (expense) benefit

    5

     

     

    (374

    )

    EBITDA

    (11,957

    )

     

    (9,019

    )

    Less: One-time revenue adjustments

     

    (8,428

    )

    Add Back: Stock-based compensation

    1,784

     

     

    450

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    (10,173

    )

     

    $

    (16,997

    )

     
     
     
     
     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Supplemental Information

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

    Year Ended December 31,

     

     

    2019

     

    2018

     

     

    (in thousands)

    Platform subscription and services

     

    $

    17,243

     

    $

    19,409

     

    Less: One-time revenue adjustments

     

     

     

     

    (2,106

    )

    Adjusted platform subscription and services

     

    $

    17,243

     

    $

    17,303

     

    Application transactions

     

    $

    1,907

     

    $

    11,474

     

    Less: One-time revenue adjustments

     

     

     

     

    (6,322

    )

    Adjusted application transactions

     

    $

    1,907

     

    $

    5,152

     

    Net revenues

     

    $

    19,150

     

    $

    30,883

     

    Less: One-time revenue adjustments

     

     

     

     

    (8,428

    )

    Adjusted net revenues

     

    $

    19,150

     

    $

    22,455

     

     
     
     

     

    Contacts

    PR & Media Inquiries:
    Lauren Beaubien

    lbeaubien@phunware.com
    T: (303) 434-1133

    Investor Relations:
    Brendhan Botkin

    bbotkin@phunware.com
    T: (512) 394-6837

