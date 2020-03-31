Fintech Veteran Jeff Winner Joins The Happy Money Movement™

New CTO brings expertise across startup, technology, and financial industries to the fintech company that is changing people’s relationship with money

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As American households face the uncertainty of the current volatile financial climate, more than ever it is crucial that Americans change their relationship with their money. Happy Money®, a fintech building financial tools and services for human happiness, is a different kind of company that is committed to its mission of helping borrowers become savers. As a part of its journey, Happy Money has named Jeff Winner as its Chief Technology Officer. Jeff joins Happy Money and its leadership team to further develop the suite of financial tools, and continue the firm’s commitment to improving members’ lives through human and innovative technology.

“Throughout every stage of our growth, our mission has remained at the core of everything we do. Jeff is an exciting addition to our team and will be an important part of our future. There are many reasons why Jeff is a good fit for us, the most important being that he believes in our mission and has the insight and ability to help bring more of our vision to life,” said Scott Saunders, CEO and Founder of Happy Money. “Jeff has built an impactful industry reputation as a leading expert in financial technologies. With the new normal of remote working environments and a reinforced digital-first focus, having a Chief Technology Officer of his caliber will help Happy Money continue our design and build of a new financial system with the best interest of our members at its core.”

From his time at leading technology companies such as Twitter and Stripe, to his most recent experience at Goldman Sachs, Jeff has built a career that unites the benefits of Silicon Valley and Wall Street, creating a unique blend that perfectly situates him to join Happy Money. While at Goldman Sachs, Jeff served as the Chief Technology Officer for Marcus, Goldman Sachs’s Consumer Business, and led the development of the Apple Card.

“While much of my career has been working to connect ‘fin’ and ‘tech,’ what brought me to Happy Money is its mission-driven approach to the members,” said Jeff. “Not only that, but we’re taking a unique approach to product development, leveraging behavioral science in a way that can shift the financial services paradigm to unlock mindful capitalism to improve people’s lives.”

Winner joins Happy Money during a time of rapid growth, both within the firm and in its expanding ecosystem. Happy Money recently had a Series D fundraise of $70 million, led by CMFG Ventures that will be used to expand Happy Money’s offerings. Earlier this year, Happy Money also announced a strategic partnership with Teachers Federal Credit Union, which is its sixth strategic partnership with mission-aligned financial institutions.

Throughout this latest chapter of rapid growth, and entering the next chapter with Jeff Winner, Happy Money has remained laser-focused on its mission of Helping Borrowers Become Savers™.

About Happy Money

Happy Money® is a financial technology company, delivering digitally-native financial tools and services for human happiness™ through its purpose-driven marketplace between mission-aligned capital and consumers. Happy Money is creating an alternative to the “Sad Money™” system with a connected ecosystem of consumer financial products designed to help borrowers become savers. Happy Money. A Happier Future.™

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, Tencent Holdings and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 80,000 members pay off nearly $1.5 billion in credit card debt. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 270 people and is based in Orange County, California. For more information, please visit www.happymoney.com.

