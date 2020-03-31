Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostats Named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

Award-winning Sensi smart thermostat suite earns top honor from U.S. EPA

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, today was named a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for its top-rated Sensi™ smart thermostat suite. Sensi is the first smart thermostat brand to receive this honor.

“Receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award affirms our commitment to offer top-quality, smart thermostat solutions that make life better for our customers and for the planet,” said Craig Rossman, president of White-Rodgers for Emerson. “Heating and cooling are major drivers in a home’s energy usage and costs. With our ENERGY STAR-certified Sensi smart thermostats, Emerson is positioned to help customers achieve energy efficiency and save money, while maintaining indoor comfort.”

ENERGY STAR, a joint program between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy, is a well-respected symbol for cost savings and energy efficiency, helping consumers and businesses make informed purchases. The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award is the highest level of recognition by the EPA and honors organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

Internal Emerson studies show the Sensi™ Smart Thermostat and Sensi™ Touch Smart Thermostat can help save users about 23% of HVAC energy consumption by adjusting the temperature using flexible scheduling, remote access and geofencing.

To provide homeowners with further visibility into the energy efficiency of their HVAC systems, Emerson offers Sensi Predict, a complementary solution providing real-time data and insight into overall system health. In addition, homeowners using the highly ranked Sensi smartphone app can receive up-to-date HVAC usage reports, filter change reminders, humidification control and utility enrollment.

Emerson partners with utilities across the United States to deliver energy efficiency programs and rebates for customers using Sensi thermostats. In addition, Emerson assists these utilities with demand-response programs through its Sensi smart thermostats, helping to reduce energy load on power plants during peak usage times to minimize impact on the grid.

Building on the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award, Sensi thermostats have received recognitions from media organizations and consumers alike. For four years in a row, USA Today’s Reviewed.com has named the Sensi Touch Thermostat the “Best Overall Smart Thermostat” and the Sensi Smart Thermostat a “Best Value Smart Thermostat.”

Sensi thermostats also offer integrations with other mobile device apps and smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit™ and SmartThings.

Sensi smart thermostats are available through contracting professionals, retail stores, online marketplaces and Sensi.Emerson.com. For more information, visit Sensi.Emerson.com or connect with Sensi thermostat on Facebook (Facebook.com/SensiComfort) and Twitter (Twitter.com/Sensi).

