PRSA-NY: 2020 Big Apple Awards Now September 30, 2020

Accepting Entries from All Industry Professionals in the Tri-State Area through June 5th

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigAppleAwards–PRSA-NY has announced its postponement of the 2020 Big Apple Awards, originally scheduled for June 16th, to September 30, 2020. It will be held at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

“Our focus right now is on the health and well-being of our colleagues and community,” said Kellie Jelencovich, President of PRSA-NY. “This Fall, the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards will be a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and recognize the incredible talent and creativity of our industry.”

The official Call for Entries portal is still open for communications professionals across the New York metro area. The award entry deadline has been extended and will remain open through Friday, June 5, 2020, providing an additional three months to craft entries. By recognizing and honoring excellence and innovation, the Big Apple Awards helps to build bridges toward the future.

PRSA-NY membership is not a requirement for entry, but members do enjoy chapter event discounts, including discounts on Big Apple early bird registration and multiple-entry campaign submissions. Learn more about the benefits of PRSA-NY membership here.

Finalists will be notified in mid-July and the Awards Gala will be held on September 30th at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

About the Big Apple Awards and PRSA-NY

PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1987 to celebrate excellence in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honor innovative and strategic PR campaigns and projects.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. The mission of the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is to lead, educate, connect, mentor and inspire public relations and communications professionals at all levels to advance their knowledge, skills and careers. We are committed to diversity and inclusion in all we do.

