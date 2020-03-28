Disaster Management Group Launches New App to Streamline COVID-19 Testing

Developed by Promero, New DMGapp Can Ease Testing Frustration Nationwide

INDIANTOWN, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disaster Management Group (DMG), a Florida-based disaster recovery firm, has partnered with software developer Promero to launch an app that will provide scheduling services for COVID-19 testing sites nationwide.





“By streamlining the process of scheduling test appointments through the DMGapp, governments can exponentially increase the efficiency and efficacy of the process,” said Tom Rubio, CEO of Disaster Management Group. “Immediate, accurate and hard data collected through this secure platform can reduce mortality and suffering, as we adjust how we respond to this pandemic and prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

The DMGapp is available for government, public sector and commercial organizations to use for scheduling COVID-19 tests. It can be deployed less than 24 hours after an engagement with DMG. The data collected is stored on a HIPAA-compliant platform, that can be readily adopted by any organization. The platform is also compatible with federal and state and other government systems, which will streamline reporting requirements to county departments of health, state departments of health and the CDC.

“Through the DMGapp, real-time data is provided to the CDC and major research universities so that stakeholders can gain a better understanding of the complexities of this global pandemic,” said Rubio. “That transfer of HIPAA-protected information and the findings that come from university research will be critical to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 within and among communities.”

The process is simple. Individuals can download their respective state DMGapp and create an account. Next, the individual completes a short survey to evaluate current symptoms based on CDC guidelines.

If it is determined the individual should be tested for COVID-19, the app enables the individual to find the nearest testing location, view available appointment times and schedule an appointment. The app incorporates logistical load balancing to avoid overflow and ensure that there is enough test kit supplies to meet the demands of appointments scheduled and available.

When the individual arrives at the testing location, the individual checks in through the app, as well. Americans are encouraged to connect with their state’s Department of Health for guidance as the product is introduced.

The DMGapp was developed by Promero, Inc., of Pompano, with input from expert developers at Coastal Could, Inc., of Palm Coast. Coastal Cloud is the only firm in the state of Florida that has achieved platinum level as a Salesforce consulting partner.

“We brought together our top app developers from Promero and Coastal Cloud to focus on developing the DMGapp smartly and efficiently so that it could be deployed as quickly as possible during this unprecedented crisis,” said Gregg Troyanowski, President at Promero, Inc. “We are proud to be a part of this exciting initiative, and we’re anxious to see it implemented by federal, state and local governments, as well as commercial organizations, so it can ease the process of scheduling COVID-19 tests and inform our nation’s response strategy.”

The state-branded DMGapp will be made available on all devices, including IOS, Android, iPad, tablets and desktop computers. Supported languages are English and Spanish.

ABOUT DMG

Disaster Management Group (DMG), based in Indiantown, FL, has more than 15 years of experience in rapid deployment of disaster management services. A trusted partner to government agencies, industry and disaster response organizations, DMG capabilities and offerings include logistical support services and equipment, medical testing, technology and industrial cleaning. DMG is the largest provider to services at CDC and U.S. Department of Defense for sites being established during the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more at www.basecampservices.com

ABOUT PROMERO

Promero sells, services and supports cloud-based communication software and communication platforms, and provides software development for third-party integrations. Founded in 2001, Promero has sold solutions to more than 2,000 customers, from the FDA to Scott’s Lawn Care. Promero’s team is a group of highly experienced professionals who specialize in call center software sales, service, hosting, custom software developer and mobile application development. www.promero.com

