ESET Extends Trial Period for Consumer, SMB and Enterprise Products During COVID-19

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a number of measures, effective today, to assist consumers, small businesses and enterprises in all industries stay safe and secure online during the COVID-19 crisis.

To protect consumers from phishing attacks and other malicious software, ESET is extending the free trial period from 30 to 90 days for ESET Internet Security, which protects Windows, Mac, Android and Linux devices from the latest threats.

To assist new and existing ESET customers bolster their network security and minimize risks from employees working remotely, ESET is extending the free trial period from 30 to 90 days for ESET Dynamic Threat Detection (for users with more than 100 seats) and ESET Secure Authentication.

ESET Dynamic Threat Detection provides another layer of security for ESET products like Mail Security and endpoint products by utilizing a cloud-based sandboxing technology to detect new, never before seen types of threats. ESET Secure Authentication provides a simple, effective way for businesses of all sizes to implement multi-factor authentication across commonly utilized systems. All trials provide access to the full features of the listed products.

“ These are difficult times for both businesses and consumers as they respond to a rapidly changing situation,” said Gerald Choung, vice president of sales and marketing, ESET. “ We stand by our values and are ready to help in any way we can. ESET is committed to help our customers and partners across all industries stay secure as they work remotely, manage their businesses and successfully navigate through this situation.”

These offers are valid March 27-June 30, 2020 inclusively. For more information, please visit www.eset.com.

