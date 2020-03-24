Neymar Jr. Comics Offers Free Digital Comics, Live Streaming of Artist Demonstrations

Content Library Available to Fans Affected by COVID-19 Virus Isolations and Closures

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the wake of global shutdowns and local quarantines related to the COVID-19 virus global pandemic, Fan The Flame Concepts LLC, an independent comic and graphic novel producer, today announced that Neymar Jr. Comics is making its entire library of more than 200 individual episodes across all titles available free to fans who are sequestered in their homes for the duration of the crisis. In addition, its comic book artists will be hosting free livestreams with demonstrations of character and panel drawings, with leading artist Dustin Evans kicking off a two-part comic drawing masterclass on Facebook Live this Wed. March 25th.





Neymar Jr. Comics has more than 3 million global followers who enjoy its comics on Fan The Flame’s immersive digital comics platform via mobile app or at www.NeymarJrComics.com, where readers can access in six languages on one site, a unique application in the comic world. As each episode is released in English, Castilian and Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian, this brings the total to over 1,200 episodes available free.

With stories inspired by the international star athlete and developed by New York Times-bestselling author and comic and graphic novel creator Jason M. Burns, Neymar Jr. Comics offers superhero and sci-fi titles, as well as titles designed for younger readers that focus on geography, history, science and the value of friendship.

With an estimated one billion children worldwide currently out of their classrooms, the multi-lingual stories can be used by parents and teachers to help make their remote language lessons more fun. “As we have stories suitable for all ages, from early readers through teenagers, this can be a great way for kids and parents to read together or practice their chosen foreign language,” said Neymar Jr.

In addition, comic book artists from Neymar Jr. Comics are planning free, livestreamed artwork demonstrations and tutorials for students and fans interested in learning more about how a comic is made, starting this Wed., March 25th through its Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additional demonstrations, including sessions in Spanish, will be announced via Neymar Jr. Comics social media channels.

Neymar Jr. Comics are available exclusively on its website or through the dynamic, immersive experience of the Neymar Jr. Comics mobile app. The app is available in either iOS format through the App Store or Android format in the Google Play Store.

A portion of the proceeds of Neymar Jr. Comics are donated to the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr., the athlete’s non-profit social organization.

About Fan The Flame Concepts, LLC

Fan The Flame Concepts is part comics and graphic novel studio and part technology solution. In addition to Neymar Jr. Comics, the team has over 30 years’ combined experience creating, publishing and distributing content for dozens of high profile names, including Sesame Street, Shrek, Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Pocket God, Fruit Ninja, Pirates of the Caribbean, Skylanders and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

About NR Sports

NR Sports specializes in image management, with exclusive representation rights of Neymar Jr. It was founded in 2006 by Neymar da Silva Santos and Nadine Gonçalves, the player’s parents, who saw the need for professional image management, given the interest that their son inspired in the football and commercial markets. Leveraging the athlete’s popularity, NR Sports has built a world-class brand that is one of the most sought-after in sports marketing.

About INJR

The Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. (INJR) is a non-profit social organization that aims to expand the opportunities for children, teenagers and their families who are living in situations of social vulnerability through education, culture, sports and health. Founded in 2010, INJR began construction of its facilities two years later, and the institute opened in December 2014. Today, the institute assists children and teens in the surrounding area, impacting more than 10,000 people. The institute is located in Jardim Glória, in São Paulo’s Praia Grande, a community that has several difficulties and limitations already experienced by Neymar Jr. and his family, who were residents of the neighborhood.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

U.K. and Europe: Maxine Yates



+44 7515 776183



max@therialtogroup.co.uk

U.S.: Shawn Malayter



+1 872-267-2636



smalayter@greenhousepartners.com

Brazil: Tomas de Micheli



+34 674 13 79 15

tomas.demicheli@sambaagency.com