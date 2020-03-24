Menlo Security and VMware Partner to Deliver Phishing and Mobile Malware Protection

Managed mobile devices can now be protected by the world’s largest isolation cloud for increased protection against malware

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced its Global Cloud Proxy Platform built on an Isolation Core™ is integrated with VMware Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) to deliver mobile isolation capabilities. The solution will allow Workspace ONE UEM customers to better protect mobile devices from ransomware and phishing attacks by isolating threats in the cloud and preventing them from reaching the endpoint.

“ We are excited to partner with VMware to bring to market a solution that eliminates malware and phishing attacks on mobile devices once and for all,” said Poornima DeBolle, co-founder and chief product officer at Menlo Security. “ Delivered through the cloud, the integration makes it simple and easy for VMware Workspace ONE UEM customers to add isolation for every mobile device anywhere in the world.”

The solution leverages the Menlo Security Cloud Proxy built on an Isolation Core™. It solves the problem of mobile malware and phishing attacks by separating the mobile device from the public web while providing seamless, unrestricted access to the Internet. It also provides the most granular visibility and control of users, data and applications.

“ Mobile isolation is becoming a critical part of the modern security architecture as it provides an additional level of defense against threats as part of a broader Workspace Security initiative,” said Shawn Bass, Chief Technology Officer, End-User Computing, VMware. “ Bringing Workspace ONE UEM together with Menlo Security mobile malware and phishing prevention capabilities provides a solution that maintains an engaging employee experience while maintaining a superior level of enterprise security.”

Menlo Security Isolation Core processes more than 500 million web requests per day and is used by some of the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world. Among the company’s customers are seven of the 10 largest banks, four of the five largest credit-card issuers and some of the largest energy and transportation companies in the world.

The integrated solution will be available at the end of March 2020 for iOS and Android devices.

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security, Inc., provides a complete, global cloud security platform that secures cloud transformations with zero compromise on risk, user experience, and visibility and control. Its solutions – built on the world’s first and only Isolation Core™ – solve for email security, web security, data protection, and threat prevention. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Menlo is trusted by hundreds of companies including many Global 2000 enterprises and financial services institutions worldwide as they seek to achieve the fullest benefits of SaaS. Menlo Security is trusted by hundreds of customers including Global 2000 and Fortune 500 companies. It is backed by General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Engineering Capital, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC and JP Morgan Chase.

