AWM Smart Shelf® Launches Southern California’s First Autonomous Micromarket in Santa Ana’s Nineteen01 Community

QuickEats Close Convenience Micromarket Features Cashierless Checkout Experience Enabled by Orange County Company’s AWM Frictionless™ Technology

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM Smart Shelf®” or “AWM”), a vision technology company powered by artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning, will open autonomous micromarket QuickEats at luxury apartment community owned by Greenwood & McKenzie, Nineteen01 at 10 a.m. on March 24, the company announced today.

QuickEats close convenience utilizes AWM’s proprietary shopping solution, AWM Frictionless™, and will serve Nineteen01’s tenants 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. The low contact, cashierless market features products including sodas, water, specialty items like Pressed Juicery juices and coconut water, fresh grab-and-go foods like sandwiches, cheese plates, and fruit, and household items ranging from cleaning products to toilet paper to dog food.

“When we planned the launch of QuickEats many months ago, we never could have imagined the circumstances our community now faces, as Orange County practices social distancing due to coronavirus,” said AWM Chief Executive Officer Kevin Howard. “We made the decision to open our doors because QuickEats can provide vital food, drink, and personal care items to Nineteen01’s residents in a completely frictionless environment that adheres to the current protocols being requested by OC’s Health Officer.”

AWM Frictionless™ provides convenience to consumers by allowing them to shop as normal and check out by simply walking out of the store. Customers enter the market through an entry gate using a personalized QR code downloaded from the QuickEats app, available across iOS and Android devices. Cameras placed throughout the store track traffic, and customers are assigned a random, anonymous ID when they begin shopping. Using deep learning algorithms based on product and positioning data, the AWM Frictionless™ system then detects when customers interact with products and whether to add or subtract those items from their cart. Upon leaving the store, customers are charged for items they take from the store through their digital wallet and receive a receipt via email or text.

“For the past two years, AWM has been at the forefront of the autonomous retail shopping revolution, and it was only fitting to position our first autonomous store in Orange County, a community we’re proud to call home,” Howard said. “We’re beyond thrilled to offer an efficient, engaging, and easy experience for consumers while serving as an end-to-end solution that is low cost and quickly implemented for retailers to help them better understand how their customers are interacting with products in real time.”

Built on top of and integrated with any preexisting infrastructure or operations model, cashierless shopping is just one part of AWM’s overall implementation for retailers, Howard said. The company also offers Automated Inventory Intelligence (Aii®) and anonymous consumer behavior tracking applications that can direct customers to other parts of a store using digital signage, enabling up-to-the-minute advertising and pricing solutions. The AWM solution can be implemented in a wide range of store sizes and formats, from micromarkets to convenience stores to larger-format retailers.

ABOUT AWM SMART SHELF

AWM is a vision technology company with a comprehensive retail solution. The underlying technologies are built utilizing artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and application engineering to reinvent the retail space as it is known today. The ecosystem of solutions improves operational efficiencies, increases sales, provides new ad revenue streams in store, reduces waste, and more.

AWM was recently named the 2019 Outstanding Small Technology Company by OCTANE and was recognized by Gartner as a vendor transforming retail. For more information please visit: www.smartshelf.com.

Contacts

Marketing/PR Contact:

Holly Amaya



For AWM Smart Shelf



619-573-7224



holly@storyimprinting.com