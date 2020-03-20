Ginger Offers Free On-Demand Behavioral Health Coaching for U.S.-Based Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Company will also make in-app COVID-19 mental health resources available to the general public

Amidst economic uncertainty, Ginger will waive annual commitments to enable new employer clients to more easily provide on-demand support during crisis

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ginger, the leader in on-demand mental healthcare, today announced three new programs to support the growing mental health crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes offering free behavioral health coaching for frontline healthcare workers, making Ginger’s COVID-19 in-app resources free and available to the general public, and waiving annual commitments for new employer clients.

“The COVID-19 crisis isn’t just a pandemic – it’s a mental health crisis, too,” said Russell Glass, CEO of Ginger. “Years of work in creating cost-effective and scalable ways to deliver incredible care allow us to address this challenge head-on and live up to our vision – a world where mental health is never an obstacle.”

Free on-demand behavioral health coaching for frontline healthcare workers

Beginning today, Ginger will offer U.S.-based health systems the option to provide their frontline healthcare workers with free, on-demand behavioral health coaching from Ginger through the end of June 2020.

Through this free benefit, eligible healthcare workers will be able to chat in real-time with a trained behavioral health coach, any time of day or night. Coaches are available within 60 seconds.

Coaches can work with members to manage stress and anxiety, practice techniques like mindfulness and meditation, and set goals for improving their mental health and wellbeing.

The Ginger app is available on both iOS and Android.

Health systems interested in offering this free benefit to their frontline healthcare workers should contact Ginger at frontlines@ginger.io and can learn more at www.ginger.io/frontlines.

“While the concept of work is changing for everyone, there is perhaps no one more affected by COVID-19 than our extraordinary healthcare workers who are putting their physical and mental health at risk,” said Dana Udall, Chief Clinical Officer at Ginger. “Research shows that long-term exposure to stress can increase the risk of developing anxiety, depression, and other health conditions down the road. In a real-time crisis, it’s imperative that we provide real-time mental health support to our caregivers – and Ginger wants to help as much as we can to do that.”

COVID-19 mental health resources available for free to the general public

Over the last few weeks, the surge in need from Ginger members has led the Ginger care team to create and curate a set of highly relevant, effective content to help members during this time of change. Starting on March 24, 2020, Ginger will make these resources available for free to the general public at www.ginger.io. The resource center will feature interactive content, guided meditations, breathing exercises, and inspiration from Ginger’s work with members around the world.

No annual commitments for new employer clients

Ginger has seen a significant influx of demand from employers despite this period of economic uncertainty. To help companies more readily support their employees through this critical time, Ginger is enabling new clients to invest in Ginger’s fully-integrated mental healthcare system – which includes on-demand coaching, teletherapy, telepsychiatry, and content – without making an annual commitment. Employers can learn more at www.ginger.io/employers or contact Ginger directly at theteam@ginger.io.

About Ginger

Ginger is reinventing mental healthcare by coupling data science and virtual delivery to provide immediate, personal support for anyone. Care from our on-demand mental health system is delivered through the Ginger app, available on iOS and Android, where members can conveniently connect with Ginger’s team of behavioral health coaches – 24/7, 365 days a year. For those in need of additional support, a therapist or psychiatrist can be added to their care team. Over half a million people have access to Ginger through leading employers, health plans, and other partners. The World Economic Forum has identified Ginger’s AI technology as a Technology Pioneer, and the company was recognized as one of the top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare by Fast Company. Learn more about our vision to build a world where mental health is never an obstacle at ginger.io, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

