Union Home Mortgage Adds Leadership to Markets across North Carolina and South Carolina

Industry veteran Jeff Gilley will help to recruit and lead mortgage professionals in the Southeast

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today the hiring of Jeff Gilley, a mortgage banking industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, to help lead the company’s exponential growth in markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

“We’re so excited to have Jeff join the team and be put in a position to have an impact on many of the country’s most dynamic, growth-oriented markets,” said Bill Cosgrove, Union Home Mortgage President & CEO. “Jeff is the kind of guy that’s driven to make a difference and improve the performance of everyone around him. As we continue to expand our footprint in this region, I know we can rely on Jeff to push us forward and help recruit world-class talent.”

Gilley, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, has worked in the mortgage industry since 1997, beginning his career as a mortgage loan officer with Lumina Mortgage Company. Gilley established himself quickly, earning the title of Loan Officer of the Year in ’98 and ’99 before eventually being promoted to sales manager. He has held managerial positions within the industry for more than two decades, and produced in all 50 states.

“The commitment to customers, doing everything in your power to ensure a positive experience every step of the way, that’s what Union Home Mortgage is known for. They are leaders in the industry and I am so excited to join the team.” said Gilley “I firmly believe in earning the right to have customers for life.”

Gilley held previous roles at Aaxa Mortgage and Alpha Mortgage of Wilmington. He is the proud father of 3 children.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

