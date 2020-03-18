Life360 Offers Crash Detection for Free in Time for April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month

New Survey Finds Gen X Distracted Behind the Wheel, Auto Accident Prone

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life360, the leading safety and coordination service for families across the globe, today announced that its leading Crash Detection feature is now available to its U.S.-based users for free. Crash Detection by Life360 senses when there has been a serious car accident, so loved ones can react more quickly during those first few critical moments following a car accident and save lives. Available for both iOS and Android devices, Crash Detection is now included in the Life360 Basic Plan, which is free to download.

In a recent Life360 survey*, over 70 percent of users reported being in a car accident in their lifetime. Over 80 percent of Gen X reported being in an accident, compared to only 39 percent of Gen Z. Gen X also reported feeling the most distracted behind the wheel with 51 percent, compared to Gen Z (32 percent), Millennials (45 percent), Baby Boomers (41 percent) and the Silent Generation (36 percent).

Crash Detection is a driver safety service that recognizes when a user has been in an accident, either as a driver or passenger. The feature uses Life360 patented technology to detect major collisions whenever the vehicle is moving over 25 mph using the sensors in a user’s phone, including the accelerometer and GPS.

Immediately following a detected crash, Life360 sends a push notification to the user in the vehicle. If help is needed or the user doesn’t respond within a five-minute grace period, all Circle members and emergency contacts are notified via a text message with the user’s exact location.

“ We believe safety should come standard. An important step towards our goal of keeping families safe is offering Crash Detection to all users free of cost,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and founder of Life360. “ Everyone should know that when their family members are out on the road, someone’s looking out for them. We’ve heard countless success stories, including lives that were saved thanks to Crash Detection. We’re excited to unlock the feature and keep even more families safe on the road.”

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Life360 recognizes the importance of offering driver safety features for free to all people. According to the National Safety Council, at least nine people die and 1,000 are injured in distracted driving crashes every day. Additionally, a Life360 study** concluded that distracted drivers are 12 times more likely to rapidly accelerate and 7 times more likely to hard brake. Distracted driving has proven to be a major problem in the U.S. – even among the most seasoned drivers.

Users can upgrade to Life360 Driver Protect to have a trained Life360 live agent dispatch emergency responders to the exact location of an accident as part of the Crash Detection feature, in addition to notifying Circle members and providing directions to the person in need. Life360 Driver Protect is available for $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

*February 2020 survey of nearly 1,500 Life360 users globally.

**Study of more than 84 billion miles of driving data and 27 billion distracted drives (as categorized by number of times a user touched their phone while driving). The study was conducted in February 2019 and the data was pooled from a sample of 844,000 Life360 users in the U.S. over the 2018 calendar year.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 27 million MAU located in more than 140 countries.

As the largest source of driving data in the world leveraging more than 200 billion miles annually, Life360 provides safety insights around driving behavior to better protect family members on the go via location sharing, day-to-day communications, driver updates, emergency response features, and more.

