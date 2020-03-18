i2c Continues to Grow Market Share in Australia with Archa, a Neo Corporate Card Helping SMBs Optimize for Growth

Corporate card program gives smaller companies the same credit lines and employee cards as large businesses receive from incumbent banks; requires no personal guarantee

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of global payment and open banking technology, and Archa, an Australian neo corporate card provider, announce a corporate credit program designed specifically for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). The new corporate card program requires no personal guarantee and is designed to help companies with between two and 200 employees manage all facets of their business spend with a business credit card and suite of tools available through a sophisticated app.

The Archa corporate credit card for SMBs follows another in-country announcement i2c made with Airwallex earlier this month and continues a long-standing commitment to Australian businesses and innovative programs that began when i2c partnered with the Australia Post three years ago.

The Archa corporate card, powered by i2c technology, uses multiple data sources and AI/machine learning to streamline risk assessment, and enable instant lines of corporate credit and cards for employee expense accounts. Because the credit program integrates with a company’s existing business software and practices, it provides a holistic view of money management across the company and greater control over the organization’s total business spend.

Using the i2c platform, Archa enables businesses to set spending rules, limits and notifications by merchant and individual account, and analyze and report in real-time to optimize program management and cashflow. Archa improves the customer experience for employees, allowing them to securely setup and manage features of their accounts, check available balances, make purchases domestically and internationally in multiple currencies as well as receive important notifications in real-time through a user mobile app. They can also upload expense receipts instantly and virtually using iOS and Android digital wallets.

“Archa is changing how companies and their employees think about, access and manage money,” said Oliver Kidd, CEO of Archa. “We selected i2c as our processor of choice because of their unique APIs and robust payments capabilities that allow us to deliver a differentiated credit solution to support the unique needs of startups and midsize companies. For the first time, smaller companies will have the same resources larger companies have to deliver a superior digital experience while retaining control over all aspects of their business spend, a single customer view across all relationships, actionable business intelligence in real-time and optimized cashflows to help them grow.”

“i2c has enjoyed great success in the Australian market as it develops and extends digital commerce solutions in the region and we’re pleased to enable Archa to bring a robust set of business management features to a previously underserved market segment,” said Jim McCarthy, President of i2c Inc. “Archa and i2c share a commitment to drive the success and growth of clients’ business with solutions that deliver the utmost flexibility, reliability and control, as well as great customer experiences. We look forward to helping Archa expand this innovative program to other markets.”

About Archa

Archa is an Australian fintech building neo corporate cards; digital accounts that offer small businesses instant credit, without a personal guarantee, on a functional platform that integrates with their existing business practices. Archa provides business owners a range of sophisticated tools to manage their spend in a way that works for them and their staff. Archa intends to bring to market a suite of tools for businesses and consumers to help them better manage their spend and make the most of their money.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital payments and open banking industry with a multi-function platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced “building block” processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

