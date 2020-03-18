Apple Announces New iPad Pro and MacBook Air; More Info at B&H

Computer News: Apple’s new devices feature major spec upgrades, enhanced features, and some groundbreaking new technologies

Similar to last year’s model, the new iPad Pro is available in 11 and 12.9″ size variations, with storage options ranging from 128GB all the way up to 1TB. On the surface, this year’s model looks identical to its predecessor, but with a significant boost to hardware—most notably, its system on chip (SoC) and camera setup.

Apple’s calling the new chip the “A12Z Bionic,” and claims it will make the iPad Pro is “faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops.” Backed by an eight-core GPU and Apple’s sophisticated Neural Engine, the A12Z Bionic should allow the Pro to do pretty much anything, from editing 4K video to working with 3D model design—it even facilitates the iPad Pro’s new LiDAR Scanner. On top of that, the new chip allows the iPad Pro to support all next-generation apps, deliver up to 10 hours of battery life, and fast connectivity.

The iPad Pro’s other big headline is its new rear-camera setup, which includes a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP ultra wide-angle lens, and groundbreaking new LiDAR Scanner. This camera array is a significant upgrade from the previous generation. Not only does it offer advanced features like capturing 4K video and pro-quality stills, it also enables a slew of new creative possibilities, including new zoom capabilities, multi-camera use, and the ability to use the Pro as mobile production studio.

In addition to its two camera lenses, the iPad Pro’s also features Apple’s new LiDAR Scanner, which could be a groundbreaking new tool for augmented reality (AR) features and creators. The LiDAR Scanner uses lasers to measure distances from surrounding objects. Not only does this improve the functionality of distance-based applications, like the Measure app, but it also has the potential to unlock a new world of AR experiences.

Apple’s other big announcement was the unveiling of a new-and-improved upgraded 13″ MacBook Air. Like the iPad Pro, the latest MacBook Air boasts an all-around hardware and performance boost. According to Apple, its computer performance is twice as fast as its predecessor, its graphic speed is 80-percent faster, and it has double the storage. On top of that, the MacBook Air comes with the Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, which ditches the heavily criticized butterfly key mechanism for scissor switches.

The MacBook Air has long been billed as Apple’s most popular Mac and these latest upgrades should help maintain that standing. It’s available in gold, silver, and space gray. The base model comes with 256GB, which, again, is double the amount of its predecessor, and is configurable all the way up to 2TB.

Both the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro are available to order now at B&H.

