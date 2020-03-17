Hearthstone® Heats Up in the Year of the Phoenix

The new Hearthstone year kicks off with the debut of the Demon Hunter, the first entirely new class added since the game’s launch

Available for pre-purchase now with special bonuses, the upcoming Ashes of Outland™ expansion explores one of Azeroth’s most storied locales and introduces 135 fel-infused new cards

The Year of the Phoenix will bring monumental changes to Hearthstone, including a thorough overhaul of ranked play, updates for Battlegrounds, and more

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Year of the Phoenix will rise in Hearthstone® on April 7, bringing monumental changes to Blizzard’s smash-hit digital card game. This fiery new era will commence with the introduction of the Demon Hunter, the first all-new class to be added to Hearthstone since the game’s launch. All players will get the Demon Hunter class and corresponding Illidan Stormrage Hero free, as well as 30 of the class’s specially tailored cards—and even be able to dive right into the action with a pre-built decklist using those cards. Coinciding with this grand debut is Ashes of Outland™, the first expansion in the Year of the Phoenix, which takes players beyond the Dark Portal and into the war-torn realm that was the setting for 2007’s World of Warcraft®: The Burning Crusade®. Additionally, Hearthstone will see a staggering array of features, updates, and in-game events—including substantial additions to the Battlegrounds game mode.





“We’re excited to kick off the Year of the Phoenix by introducing Hearthstone’s first all-new class together with the epic Ashes of Outland expansion,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Demon Hunter is iconic to Warcraft®, and the class is a natural fit for Hearthstone. When you look at everything coming to the game in April, and everything we have planned for 2020—this is going to be the best year yet for Hearthstone players.”

Introducing: The Demon Hunter

The fearsome Demon Hunter, Hearthstone’s first ever all-new class, is coming free for all players who complete the free Demon Hunter Prologue campaign, which retells the origin story of the iconic Warcraft hero (and original Demon Hunter) Illidan Stormrage. All Hearthstone players can embark on the prologue campaign starting April 2. By completing the prologue, players will also earn access to 30 Demon Hunter class cards, and a convenient pre-built starter Demon Hunter deck using those cards.

The Demon Hunter and the new Demon Hunter class cards will enter Hearthstone on April 7 alongside the launch of Ashes of Outland, the first expansion of the year.

For more information on the Demon Hunter, visit the official blog.

Ashes of Outland Expansion Set

Ashes of Outland takes Hearthstone beyond the Dark Portal into the shattered, war-torn realm that was the setting for 2007’s World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade. Illidan Stormrage, the original Demon Hunter, has proclaimed himself Lord of Outland. Along with the Illidari—Illidan’s elite cabal of fellow Demon Hunters and their motley thralls and allies—he serves as the last bastion of hope against the dreaded Rusted Legion.

Coming April 7, Ashes of Outland introduces 135 collectible cards that aim to shake up Hearthstone with novel mechanics. Starting March 17, players can pre-purchase the Ashes of Outland Mega Bundle for $79.99. The Mega Bundle includes 90 Ashes of Outland card packs, one random Ashes of Outland Golden Legendary card, the Lady Vashj Shaman Hero, the Serpentine card back, four Arena tickets, and Descent of Dragons bonuses for the Battlegrounds game mode, which upgrade to the Tavern Pass* at the launch of Ashes of Outland. For $49.99, players can get the Pre-Purchase Bundle, which includes 55 Ashes of Outland card packs, one random Ashes of Outland Golden Legendary card, and the Serpentine card back. One of each bundle can be purchased per account.

Visit the official blog for more details on Ashes of Outland.

Year of the Phoenix Updates

The Year of the Phoenix will be an explosive one for Hearthstone, with a vast roadmap of expansions, features, updates, and in-game events in the works. Here’s a peek at what players can expect:

Ranked Mode Overhaul —The ranked ladder is seeing substantial improvements in the new year, including reworked matchmaking and a fun progression system loaded with meaningful rewards.

—The ranked ladder is seeing substantial improvements in the new year, including reworked matchmaking and a fun progression system loaded with meaningful rewards. New and Returning Player Experience —New players who ascend through the beginner ranks—as well as those returning to Hearthstone after an absence—will receive a free competitive deck of the class of their choice † . In addition, they’ll get to play some all-new single-player missions to get back into the swing of things.

—New players who ascend through the beginner ranks—as well as those returning to after an absence—will receive of the class of their choice . In addition, they’ll get to play some all-new single-player missions to get back into the swing of things. Battlegrounds Updates — Hearthstone: Battlegrounds continues to evolve in the Year of the Phoenix, starting with the addition of Illidan to the roster, ahead of Ashes of Outland .

— continues to evolve in the Year of the Phoenix, starting with the addition of Illidan to the roster, ahead of . . . . And More! There’s plenty to look forward to in the Year of the Phoenix, including new card additions to the Hall of Fame, substantial updates to the Priest class as well as a nonstop barrage of new content, such as in-game events, free Solo Adventures, and much more!

For more information on everything coming to Hearthstone in the Year of the Phoenix, please visit https://blizzard.gamespress.com/Hearthstone.

About Hearthstone

With more than 100 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and iOS, and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games** and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

*Tavern Pass perks are unlocked for a limited time and reset at the end of the Ashes of Outland expansion cycle. For more information about Battlegrounds bonuses and the new Tavern Pass, please visit the official blog.

†Free deck is only available to new and returning players who have not logged into Hearthstone in the past four months beginning on March 17, 2020. Free deck will be awarded to players who meet the criteria beginning on March 26, 2019. Limit one per account.

**Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Hearthstone®, the Ashes of Outland™ expansion, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds®, and the Year of the Phoenix, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Contacts

Fabio Lo Zito



PR Manager



949.302.9673



flozito@blizzard.com