Digital Guardian Earns “Best Buy” Designation in SC Labs Industry-Wide Data Loss Prevention Test

Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform Praised as a “Pick of the Litter” for its Comprehensive Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian today announced that its award-winning Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform has earned SC Media’s prestigious “SC Labs Best Buy” designation and a “Pick of the Litter” rating in the publication’s Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Group Test. Appearing in the March 2020 issue, this recognition comes on the heels of Digital Guardian winning SC Media’s 2020 Trust Award for Best DLP Solution at the SC Awards in San Francisco last month.

Reviewed by its SC Labs team, SC Media notes the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform “ unifies endpoint detection, response and DLP to protect against internal threats and accidental data theft.” The solution was lauded as “both comprehensive and competitively priced” and for delivering “the lowest possible false positive results.” Notably, addressing any possible weaknesses, the publication states, “None that we could find.”

Tom Weil, security analyst for SC Labs, documented the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform’s “ many impressive features, including automated adaptive classification and comprehensive visibility.” Additionally, he noted that “ This highly content and context-aware solution offers everywhere-all-the-time data protection using one, multi-function agent for minimal operational overhead.” Weil concluded that the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform “ is ideal for anyone looking for data visibility and control, an investigation module, insider/external threat protection and compliance support in a single package.”

“ In this highly competitive market, earning the ‘SC Labs Best Buy’ designation is further validation for the effectiveness of the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “ We continue to invest in our product and engineering teams to evolve the usability and innovative capabilities that protect our customers’ most sensitive data and critical assets.”

To learn more about SC Media review of the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform, click here.

Digital Guardian is a Select Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and customers can now purchase the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform in the AWS Marketplace.

About Digital Guardian



Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/

