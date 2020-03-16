Idera, Inc. Acquires FusionCharts, Reinforcing Position as Market Leader of JavaScript Components

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#charting—Idera, Inc., parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of FusionCharts, a leading provider of JavaScript charting components and tools. FusionCharts will join Idera, Inc.’s Developer Tools business unit that includes Embarcadero, LANSA, Sencha, Whole Tomato and Froala.

FusionCharts empowers developers to build user-friendly, visually appealing dashboards for web and mobile projects. The company’s products include FusionCharts Suite XT, FusionTime, and FusionExport charting libraries that offer 100+ interactive charts and 2,000+ data-driven maps. Product features include extensive documentation, consistent API, and cross-browser support that make it easy to build data visualization for any project.

FusionCharts is trusted by more than 800,000 developers across more than 28,000 companies, including Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Adobe, IBM, Intel, Caterpillar, Walmart, Vanguard, and many others.

“Data visualization plays a critical role in today’s software products. FusionCharts helps developers convert data into engaging visualizations with minimal effort and learning required,” said Kegan Blumenthal, Idera’s general manager of FusionCharts, Sencha, and Froala. “Charting expands Idera’s JavaScript developer reach and further solidifies our position as the go-to source for mission-critical JS components.”

The synergy between Idera’s Froala and Sencha product suites will be enhanced by the addition of FusionCharts, giving even more app development options to hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide.

“With the marriage between FusionCharts and Idera, our JavaScript footprint is unparalleled. FusionCharts aims to make developers’ lives easier while helping businesses communicate and understand data more effectively. Idera has built a best-in-class developer tools portfolio, and we are excited to leverage that momentum to expand and scale our offerings for the JavaScript community,” said Pallav Nadhani, founder at FusionCharts.



About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools, and Testing Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world’s largest healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.

About FusionCharts

Whether you’re building dashboards for desktop or mobile, with simple or complex data, FusionCharts has you covered. Since 2002, FusionCharts has been downloaded more than 1.4 million times by 750,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide. Helping the world communicate and understand data effectively is our mission.

