Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Kicks Off in June with an All-New Online Format

WWDC 2020 to Feature an Online Format with a Keynote and Sessions Connecting Millions of Developers Around the World

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Now in its 31st year, WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS®, macOS®, watchOS® and tvOS®, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

“With all of the new projects and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interact in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.”

The WWDC 2020 program will provide Apple’s entire global developer community — which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions — and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. Additional program information will be shared between now and June by email, in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

Apple also announced it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.

The App Store® is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. It remains the safest place for users to find software and provides developers of all sizes access to customers in 155 countries and regions. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. With an active installed base of more than 1.5 billion Apple devices, WWDC 2020 will allow developers to learn about the new technologies and frameworks they rely on as they create new app experiences in areas including augmented reality, machine learning, health and fitness, home automation and more.

