Mountain House® Increases Production of Emergency Meals to Maintain Product Availability During Unprecedented Demand

Consumers, Preparing for the Worst, Stock Up on the Company’s Trusted Shelf-Stable Meals

ALBANY, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the U.S., Mountain House—a pioneer of freeze-dried meals for outdoor adventures and emergency preparedness—reports a tenfold increase in demand compared to the same period last year.

Trusted by the military, backpackers and survivalists for more than 50 years, the company has significantly increased production of its just-add-water meals to keep up with orders from major retailers around the country, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bass Pro, Bi-Mart, Cabela’s, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fred Meyer, REI, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Walmart, as well as Amazon.

“ We’ve prepared folks for everything from weekend camping trips to military missions, but in 50 years of business have never seen a surge in demand like we’re experiencing now,” said Bruce Bechtel, director of marketing for Mountain House. “ Today, our primary goal is to continue providing the peace-of-mind consumers have come to rely on us for. We’ve prioritized production and are working with our retail partners to ensure product availability in communities throughout the country.”

Made with real, clean ingredients, Mountain House meals are batch cooked and then freeze-dried to lock in flavor and nutrition, without the use of preservatives. The company’s 32 recipes include Breakfast Skillet, Chicken Fajita Bowl, Chili Mac & Cheese, Lasagna and Yellow Curry. Packaged to be ready when you need them most, all entrees have a 30-year shelf life and flavor guarantee.

As demand continues to surge, Mountain House is considering all options to ensure retailers are armed with ample supplies. To-date, the company has added staff at its Oregon freeze-drying facility, and even took its own webstore offline, enabling it to more quickly ramp up and fulfill retailer orders. A complete list of where to buy its emergency kits and Adventure Meals™ is available at www.mountainhouse.com.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN HOUSE

Based in Albany, Ore., Mountain House has been the first choice of backpackers, hikers, campers and emergency preparation experts for decades thanks to great taste, ease of use and reliability, no matter how extreme the environment. Born out of Long Range Patrol rations made for Special Forces more than 50 years ago – and continuously ever since – Mountain House wrote the book on delicious, dependable freeze-dried meals. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, Mountain House sells seven out of ten outdoor entrées in North America and their line of entrees in pouches and #10 cans have a proven shelf life of 30 years. For more information and a complete list of products, visit www.mountainhouse.com.

Contacts

Jessica Lee, Maxwell PR



503-231-3086 / JessicaLee@MaxwellPR.com