    Medallia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

    • Fiscal Year 2020 Total Revenue of $402.5 Million, up 28% Year-over-Year; Q4 Total Revenue of $110.1 Million, Up 27% Year-over-Year
    • Fiscal Year 2020 Subscription Revenue of $312.2 Million, up 26% Year-over-Year; Q4 Subscription Revenue of $86.2 Million, Up 27% Year-over-Year

    SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2020.

    “We capped off our first year as a public company with accelerated annual subscription revenue growth while extending our innovative and unique experience platform,” commented Leslie Stretch, president and CEO, Medallia. “Recent wins include AkzoNobel, Cloudera, Freddie Mac, Freshii, Luigi Lavazza, Mazda Canada, Ryder, Samsung U.K., Smashburger and XP Investimentos, among others.”

    Stretch continued, “We plan to generate positive cash flow from operations for the full fiscal 2021 year. In addition, we plan to be break-even on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal 2021. With a healthy cash balance, disciplined financial management and a phenomenal and growing customer base, I believe we are well positioned to lead the customer experience domain.”

    Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020

    • Total revenue for the quarter was $110.1 million, an increase of 27% from the same period last year. Subscription revenue was $86.2 million, an increase of 27% from the same period last year.
    • Loss from operations for the quarter was $32.8 million, compared to loss from operations of $9.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $3,000, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year.
    • Net loss for the quarter was $31.9 million, or $(0.25) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.34) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, diluted, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, diluted, in the same period last year.
    • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $343.7 million as of January 31, 2020.

    Financial Highlights for the Full Fiscal 2020

    • Total revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $402.5 million, an increase of 28% from the prior year. Subscription revenue was $312.2 million, an increase of 26% from the prior year.
    • Loss from operations for the fiscal year 2020 was $114.9 million, compared to loss from operations of $80.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the fiscal year 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to $47.7 million in the same period last year.
    • Net loss for the fiscal year 2020 was $112.3 million, or $(1.35) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $82.2 million, or $(3.07) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, or $(0.02) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $49.5 million, or $(1.85) per share, basic and diluted, in the prior year.

    For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

    Recent Company Highlights

    • Achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification, further validating the company’s depth in delivering highly secure, leading solutions for consumer, employee and government experience management.
    • Launched the Medallia Sales and Service Experience App, available on Salesforce AppExchange.
    • Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q1 2020.
    • Recognized as the most advanced employee experience platform in the guiding analytics category of the People Analytics Technology report by research firm RedThread Research.
    • Acquired LivingLens, a video feedback platform, to humanize feedback and bring the voice of the customer and employee to life.
    • Announced three new innovative capabilities at NRF 2020, arming retailers with powerful insights to create world-class customer experiences, including Rival Intelligence for Medallia Social, Medallia pre-configured retail applications and Medallia’s Retail Theme Analytics.

    Conference Call

    Medallia will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results and outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2021. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of Medallia’s website: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

    About Medallia

    Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and Internet of Things (IoT) interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours.

    The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results. Management encourages investors and others to review Medallia’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

    We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

    Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

    Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation. We exclude cash expenses for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of exercise or vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of intangible assets are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

    Acquisition-related costs. We exclude costs related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These costs include legal and transactional costs associated with acquisition activities.

    Restructuring and other. We exclude restructuring and other from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and other consists of facility exit costs.

    Income tax benefits. We exclude income tax benefits related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These tax benefits realized consist of the change in the valuation allowance resulting from acquisitions. In addition, we exclude income tax benefits related to our stock option exercise deductions.

    Trailing twelve month subscription billings. We calculate subscription billings as total subscription revenue plus the change in subscription deferred revenue and contract assets (unbilled receivables) in the period. We measure subscription billings on a trailing twelve month basis because subscription billings vary from quarter to quarter due to invoice timing.

    Note on Forward-Looking Statements

    The forward-looking statements included in this press release and in the accompanying conference call, including for example, the quotations of management and the “Financial Outlook” section, discussion of our commercial prospects, partnerships, estimates of future revenues, operating income/loss and expenses, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other expenses, income tax benefits and acquisitions, reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential disruption of customer purchase decisions resulting from global economic conditions, timing and size of orders, relative growth of our recurring revenue, potential decreases in customer spending, uncertainty regarding purchasing trends in the cloud software market, customer cancellations or non-renewal of maintenance contracts or on-demand services, our potential inability to manage effectively any growth we experience, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impact of acquisitions and investments, changes in staffing levels, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated July 18, 2019 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated December 11, 2019, both of which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Medallia’s website (https://investor.medallia.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx). Actual results may differ materially from those presently reported. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call, except as required by law.

    © 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

    Medallia, Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (in thousands)

    (unaudited)

     
    January 31,
    2020    		 January 31,
    2019
    Assets
    Current assets:
    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    226,866

     

    $

    44,876

     

    Marketable securities

     

    116,833

     

     

     

    Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $982 and $253 as of January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

     

    150,661

     

     

    106,120

     

    Deferred commissions, current

     

    22,455

     

     

    15,874

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    22,492

     

     

    15,595

     

    Total current assets

     

    539,307

     

     

    182,465

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    34,879

     

     

    42,989

     

    Deferred commissions, noncurrent

     

    51,540

     

     

    35,727

     

    Intangible assets, net

     

    21,306

     

     

    305

     

    Goodwill

     

    79,324

     

     

    16,745

     

    Other noncurrent assets

     

    5,293

     

     

    1,953

     

    Total assets

    $

    731,649

     

    $

    280,184

     

    Liabilities, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
    Current liabilities:
    Accounts payable

    $

    3,608

     

    $

    1,007

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

    20,268

     

     

    12,840

     

    Accrued compensation

     

    37,160

     

     

    19,708

     

    Deferred revenue, current

     

    263,115

     

     

    210,666

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    324,151

     

     

    244,221

     

    Deferred revenue, noncurrent

     

    1,407

     

     

    1,151

     

    Deferred rent, noncurrent

     

    2,799

     

     

    37,182

     

    Other liabilities

     

    5,496

     

     

    4,188

     

    Total liabilities

     

    333,853

     

     

    286,742

     

    Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
    Convertible preferred stock

     

     

     

    72

     

    Common stock, Class A

     

     

     

    30

     

    Common stock

     

    132

     

     

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    878,843

     

     

    363,076

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

    (206

    )

     

    (1,096

    )

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (480,973

    )

     

    (368,640

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

     

    397,796

     

     

    (6,558

    )

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

    $

    731,649

     

    $

    280,184

     

    Medallia, Inc.
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
    (in thousands except per share data)
    (unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,     		Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Revenue:
    Subscription

    $

    86,160

    $

    67,874

    $

    312,168

    $

    246,797

    Professional services

     

    23,940

     

    18,510

     

    90,295

     

    66,845

    Total revenue

     

    110,100

     

    86,384

     

    402,463

     

    313,642

    Cost of revenue:
    Subscription

     

    16,913

     

    12,603

     

    61,369

     

    47,948

    Professional services

     

    22,203

     

    16,718

     

    83,820

     

    67,953

    Total cost of revenue

     

    39,116

     

    29,321

     

    145,189

     

    115,901

    Gross profit

     

    70,984

     

    57,063

     

    257,274

     

    197,741

    Operating expenses:
    Research and development

     

    27,348

     

    19,692

     

    95,978

     

    86,272

    Sales and marketing

     

    53,559

     

    30,378

     

    180,711

     

    138,674

    General and administrative

     

    22,843

     

    16,299

     

    95,515

     

    53,239

    Total operating expenses

     

    103,750

     

    66,369

     

    372,204

     

    278,185

    Loss from operations

     

    (32,766)

     

    (9,306)

     

    (114,930)

     

    (80,444)

    Interest income and other income (expense), net

     

    555

     

    (234)

     

    3,129

     

    (11)

    Loss before provision for (benefits from) income taxes

     

    (32,211)

     

    (9,540)

     

    (111,801)

     

    (80,455)

    Provision for (benefits from) income taxes

     

    (341)

     

    408

     

    532

     

    1,779

    Net loss

    $

    (31,870)

    $

    (9,948)

    $

    (112,333)

    $

    (82,234)

    Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

    $

    (0.25)

    $

    (0.34)

    $

    (1.35)

    $

    (3.07)

    Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

     

    129,365

     

    28,861

     

    83,269

     

    26,770

    Medallia, Inc.
    GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustment Summary
    (in thousands)
    (unaudited)
     
    GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other, and income tax benefits as follows:
     
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,    		 Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cost of revenue:
    Subscription

    $ 1,834

    $ 264

    $ 4,933

    $ 1,504

    Professional services

    2,876

    557

    8,943

    2,379

    Operating expenses:
    Research and development

    6,889

    1,718

    18,422

    7,563

    Sales and marketing

    10,251

    1,780

    29,327

    6,813

    General and administrative

    10,919

    7,356

    50,922

    14,472

    Income tax expense

    (408)

    (1,783)

    Total

    $ 32,361

    $ 11,675

    $ 110,764

    $ 32,731

    Medallia, Inc.
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    (in thousands)
    (unaudited)
     
    Twelve Months Ended January 31,

    2020

    2019

    Operating activities
    Net loss

    $

    (112,333)

     

    (82,234)

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
    Depreciation and amortization

     

    15,611

     

    13,856

    Amortization of deferred commissions

     

    19,030

     

    13,201

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    109,456

     

    27,858

    Impairment (gain) on property and equipment, and lease termination

     

    (13,783)

     

    3,398

    Other

     

    (698)

     

    (417)

    Changes in assets and liabilities:
    Trade and other receivable

     

    (43,268)

     

    (16,383)

    Deferred commissions

     

    (41,424)

     

    (27,218)

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    (6,198)

     

    2,176

    Lease incentives receivable

     

     

    635

    Other noncurrent assets

     

    (252)

     

    (853)

    Accounts payable

     

    2,097

     

    877

    Deferred revenue

     

    49,749

     

    42,935

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

    20,282

     

    6,809

    Other noncurrent liabilities

     

    137

     

    163

    Net cash used in operating activities

     

    (1,594)

     

    (15,197)

    Investing activities
    Purchases of property, equipment, and other

     

    (22,009)

     

    (11,259)

    Purchase of marketable securities

     

    (182,389)

     

    (18,684)

    Maturities of marketable securities

     

    65,853

     

    34,840

    Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

     

    511

     

    1,296

    Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

     

    (76,532)

     

    Other

     

    (1,500)

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

     

    (216,066)

     

    6,193

    Financing activities
    Proceeds from initial public offering net of issuance costs, underwriters discounts and commissions, and concurrent private placement

     

    319,572

     

    Proceeds from Series F convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

     

    69,848

     

    Payment of employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units

     

    (17,907)

     

    Proceeds from exercise of stock options

     

    34,009

     

    12,093

    Payment of capital leases

     

    (3,540)

     

    (708)

    Repayment of debt assumed in acquisition

     

    (2,297)

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

    399,685

     

    11,385

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

     

    (35)

     

    (204)

    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

     

    181,990

     

    2,177

    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

     

    44,876

     

    42,699

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

    $

    226,866

    $

    44,876

    Medallia, Inc.
    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
    (in thousands, except percentages)
    (unaudited)
     
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,    		 Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation:
     
    GAAP gross profit

    $

    70,984

     

    $

    57,063

     

    $

    257,274

     

    $

    197,741

     

     
    GAAP gross margin

     

    64

    %

     

    66

    %

     

    64

    %

     

    63

    %

    Add (subtract):
    Stock-based compensation

     

    3,823

     

     

    779

     

     

    11,882

     

     

    3,522

     

    Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

     

    7

     

     

     

     

    119

     

     

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    880

     

     

    42

     

     

    1,875

     

     

    361

     

    Non-GAAP gross profit

    $

    75,694

     

    $

    57,884

     

    $

    271,150

     

    $

    201,624

     

    Non-GAAP gross margin

     

    69

    %

     

    67

    %

     

    67

    %

     

    64

    %

     
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,    		 Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit reconciliation:
     
    GAAP subscription revenue gross profit

    $

    69,247

     

    $

    55,271

     

    $

    250,799

     

    $

    198,849

     

     
    GAAP subscription revenue gross margin

     

    80

    %

     

    81

    %

     

    80

    %

     

    81

    %

    Add (subtract):
    Stock-based compensation

     

    954

     

     

    222

     

     

    3,058

     

     

    1,143

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    880

     

     

    42

     

     

    1,875

     

     

    361

     

    Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit

    $

    71,081

     

    $

    55,535

     

    $

    255,732

     

    $

    200,353

     

    Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross margin

     

    82

    %

     

    82

    %

     

    82

    %

     

    81

    %

     
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,    		 Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Non-GAAP operating expense reconciliation:
     
    GAAP operating expenses

    $

    103,750

     

    $

    66,369

     

    $

    372,204

     

    $

    278,185

     

    Add (subtract):
    Stock-based compensation

     

    (25,336

    )

     

    (7,426

    )

     

    (97,574

    )

     

    (24,336

    )

    Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

     

    (823

    )

     

     

     

    (1,369

    )

     

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    (326

    )

     

     

     

    (441

    )

     

     

    Acquisition-related costs

     

    (1,027

    )

     

     

     

    (2,793

    )

     

     

    Restructuring and other

     

    (547

    )

     

    (3,428

    )

     

    3,506

     

     

    (4,512

    )

    Non-GAAP operating expenses

    $

    75,691

     

    $

    55,515

     

    $

    273,533

     

    $

    249,337

     

     
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,    		 Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Non-GAAP loss from operations reconciliation:
     
    GAAP loss from operations

    $

    (32,766

    )

    $

    (9,306

    )

    $

    (114,930

    )

    $

    (80,444

    )

    Add:
    Stock-based compensation

     

    29,159

     

     

    8,205

     

     

    109,456

     

     

    27,858

     

    Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

     

    830

     

     

     

     

    1,488

     

     

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    1,206

     

     

    42

     

     

    2,316

     

     

    361

     

    Acquisition-related costs

     

    1,027

     

     

     

     

    2,793

     

     

     

    Restructuring and other

     

    547

     

     

    3,428

     

     

    (3,506

    )

     

    4,512

     

    Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

    $

    3

     

    $

    2,369

     

    $

    (2,383

    )

    $

    (47,713

    )

     
     
    Three Months Ended
    January 31,    		 Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Non-GAAP net loss reconciliation:
     
    GAAP net loss

    $

    (31,870

    )

    $

    (9,948

    )

    $

    (112,333

    )

    $

    (82,234

    )

    Add (subtract):
    Stock-based compensation

     

    29,159

     

     

    8,205

     

     

    109,456

     

     

    27,858

     

    Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

     

    830

     

     

     

     

    1,488

     

     

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    1,206

     

     

    42

     

     

    2,316

     

     

    361

     

    Acquisition-related costs

     

    1,027

     

     

     

     

    2,793

     

     

     

    Restructuring and other

     

    547

     

     

    3,428

     

     

    (3,506

    )

     

    4,512

     

    Income tax benefits

     

    (408

    )

     

     

     

    (1,783

    )

     

     

    Non-GAAP net income (loss)

    $

    491

     

    $

    1,727

     

    $

    (1,569

    )

    $

    (49,503

    )

     
    Weighted average shares:
    Basic

     

    129,365

     

     

    28,861

     

     

    83,269

     

     

    26,770

     

    Diluted

     

    171,436

     

     

    112,996

     

     

    83,269

     

     

    26,770

     

    Medallia, Inc.
    Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
    (In thousands, except for percentages)
    (unaudited)
     
     
    Trailing Twelve Months Ended
    January 31,
    Subscription billings

    2020

    2019

    Subscription revenue

    $

    312,168

     

    $

    246,797

     

     
    Increase in subscription deferred revenue

     

    47,549

     

     

    39,095

     

    Decrease in contract assets (unbilled receivables)

     

    1,052

     

     

    3,575

     

    Subscription billings

    $

    360,769

     

    $

    289,467

     

     
    Subscription billings growth rate

     

    25

    %

     

    24

    %

     

    Contacts

    Contacts

    Investor Relations

    Carolyn Bass

    ir@medallia.com

    PR Contact:

    Valerie Beaudett

    press@medallia.com
    +1 (650) 400-7833

