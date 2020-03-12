good2grow® Takes Collectability and Gaming to the Next Level With Collectors App

No. 1 Kids Beverage Brand Launches Free Mobile App for Kids and Parents

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#g2gapp—good2grow, the No. 1 kids beverage brand1, gives kids and parents another way to collect their favorite characters with the launch of the new good2grow Collectors App – now available for free on the Apple and Google Play App Stores. The app takes the current good2grow Collectors Club features to the next level with a new in-app arcade, the opportunity to earn badges with unique rewards, and a scanning feature to capture the collectable tops.





The app contains everything that the current network of 65,000+ kids and families have come to love about the online home of the good2grow Collectors Club, which launched in June 2018, and infuses it with even more fun. With the new Collectors App, members can track their collection of tops (featuring 200+ characters from licensed partners including MARVEL©, Disney©, Universal Studios©, and Nickelodeon©) to earn special badges for their profiles and win unique prizes. Now Collectors App users can add good2grow tops to their collections simply by scanning them on their mobile device. Kids and families can also access exclusive good2grow content and play two games in the in-app arcade: Bubble Popper (a matching game) and PODZ Stax (a stacking game). The more they play and collect, the more they will unlock exclusive content.

“Given the immediate success of our Collectors Club with kids and parents, we know that the experience of good2grow juices or waters extend far beyond just drinking it,” said Gunnar Olson, president of good2grow. “The Collectors App will give parents and kids another way to interact with us and our partners – and hopefully encourage them to make nutritious choices along the way!”

The new good2grow Collectors App is certified COPPA compliant by kidSAFE®, an independent and FTC-approved Safe Harbor certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites and technologies.

All good2grow juices and waters contain no added sugar and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. good2grow’s current products include a line of spill-proof “spouts” juices geared for kids ages 3-6 (100% Juice, Fruit & Veggie Blends and Organic 75% Less Sugar), as well as a line of Fortified Waters with removable PODZ character tops that provide added Vitamin D and Calcium for bigger kids (ages 7-10). The products are available at retailers nationwide, including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™.

To learn more about good2grow and the new Collectors App, visit www.good2grow.com.

About good2grow

Founded in 1997, good2grow® uses fun to teach kids to eat and drink healthier. good2grow offers an innovative line of healthy children’s beverages featuring collectable 3D character tops that make nutritional products fun for kids to drink and help parents reinforce good dietary habits. The company partners with the hottest names in children’s entertainment to bring kids their favorite characters from Disney©, Universal Studios©, Hasbro©, Nickelodeon©, DC COMICS ™ & © and many more. The character tops are collectable, reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™, For more information on the brand and current character tops and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com.

1Source: IRi Total Market

Contacts

Katie Volney



broadhead.



kvolney@broadheadco.com

612.710.8076