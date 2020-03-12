AgroFresh Solutions Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

Fourth quarter performance versus the prior year period was positively impacted by a two-week apple harvest delay across the northern hemisphere that shifted substantial revenue from third to fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter sales were $61.0 million, an increase of 14.4% (16.3% on a constant currency basis) versus the prior year period. Full year 2019 net sales were $170.1 million, a decrease of 4.9% (3.0% on a constant currency basis) versus the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, selling, general and administrative expense decreased 21% to $12.4 million and decreased 26% when excluding nonrecurring items related to litigation, severance and M&A, versus the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expense decreased 10% to $59.4 million for the full year 2019.

Net loss of $29.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and net loss of $61.5 million for the full year 2019, which included $46.0 million and $81.1 million of amortization of intangibles, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 42.2% to $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased slightly to $66.4 million for the full year 2019, but margin for the full year improved 160 basis points to 39.0% versus the prior year.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with this year’s financial performance in spite of the adverse weather events that affected our business in European and eastern United States markets. AgroFresh is a resilient business that is supported by our global geographic reach, extensive registration portfolio and unique service-oriented platform. We are experiencing positive trends in our core SmartFresh business in key markets that were previously disrupted by competitive entrants, which speaks to the value of AgroFresh’s brand reputation and unmatched service. We continue to leverage our global reach to diversify sales of products such as Harvista into new crops and geographies, and grow existing platforms, such as Tecnidex. Innovation remains an important element of our culture and we are encouraged by the planned future introduction of some novel technologies that we believe will support our long-term diversification efforts.

“Our continuous cost optimization efforts translated into a 10% reduction in selling, general and administrative expense for full year 2019. The efficiencies we’ve created are driving improved EBITDA and we are pleased to deliver 160 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for full year 2019, despite facing weather-related obstacles and unfavorable currency trends which tempered our top-line results. Looking to 2020, we will look to enhance EBITDA through further expense reductions and to relaunch some of the diversification initiatives such as RipeLock, where we redefined the overall strategy during 2019.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 14.4% to $61.0 million, as compared to $53.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, which reduced revenue by $1.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue increased 16.3%, driven by a late apple harvest in North America and Europe compared to 2018, which shifted sales into the fourth quarter.

Net sales for the full year 2019 decreased 4.9% to $170.1 million versus $178.8 million in the prior year. The impact of the change in foreign currency exchange rates compared to 2018 reduced revenue by $3.3 million; excluding this impact, revenue decreased approximately 3.0%. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to weather disruptions in North America and Europe. Additionally, Tecnidex sales were $19.8 million, a decrease of 4.7%, or 0.1% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year period. Offsetting these decreases was growth in SmartFresh in Latin America, growth of Harvista in North America and Latin America and new revenue associated with FreshCloud.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross profit increased 18.7% to $47.4 million compared to $40.0 million in the prior year period, and gross margin increased 290 basis points to 77.8%. The higher gross margin was primarily a function of the increase in sales related to the timing of the apple harvest across the northern hemisphere.

For the full year 2019, gross profit decreased 5.7% to $125.0 million compared to the full year 2018. Gross margin was relatively stable at 73.5%.

Research and development costs were $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up $0.8 million versus the prior year period due to timing. For the full year 2019 research and development costs were $14.1 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 20.7% to $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $15.6 million in the prior year period. Included in selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.5 million in the fourth quarter and $2.3 million in the prior year quarter of costs associated with non-recurring items that included M&A, litigation and severance. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased 25.6% in the fourth quarter versus the prior year period, which reflects the Company’s ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

For the full year, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 9.6% to $59.4 million, and decreased by 10.7% versus the prior year when excluding non-recurring items such as M&A, litigation and severance in both periods.

Fourth quarter 2019 net loss was $29.6 million, compared to net loss of $1.9 million in the prior year period. For the full year 2019, net loss was $61.5 million, compared to net loss of $30.2 million in 2018. The net loss in the fourth quarter and the full year 2019 was impacted by $34.0 million of accelerated amortization expense for RipeLock intangibles.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $10.2 million to $34.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $24.4 million in the prior year period. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA decreased to $66.4 million compared to $66.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year improved 160 basis points to 39.0%.

As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $29.3 million.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance, including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting. Management believes that these measures enhance a reader’s understanding of the operating and financial performance of the Company and facilitate a better comparison between fiscal periods. EBITDA excludes income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, whereas Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items that are non-cash, infrequent, or non-recurring, such as share-based compensation, severance, litigation and M&A related costs, to provide further meaningful information for evaluation of the Company’s performance.

The Company does not intend for the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. Readers of this press release should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq:AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by supplying post-harvest solutions across the industry that enhance crop values while conserving our planet’s resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,



2019 December 31,



2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,288 $ 34,852 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,232 and $2,336, respectively 68,634 67,942 Inventories 22,621 24,807 Other current assets 11,802 15,608 Total current assets 132,345 143,209 Property and equipment, net 13,177 13,289 Goodwill 6,323 6,670 Intangible assets, net 631,369 711,967 Deferred income tax assets 10,317 7,332 Other assets 12,161 16,820 TOTAL ASSETS $ 805,692 $ 899,287 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,105 $ 7,530 Current portion of long-term debt 4,675 6,419 Income taxes payable 5,648 4,815 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,350 45,340 Total current liabilities 49,778 64,104 Long-term debt 398,064 400,309 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,246 32,066 Deferred income tax liabilities 16,574 30,232 Total liabilities 471,662 526,711 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 17) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 51,839,527 and 51,071,573 shares issued and 51,178,146 and 50,410,192 outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1 share authorized and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Treasury stock, par value $0.0001; 661,381 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (3,885) (3,885) Additional paid-in capital 561,006 535,819 Accumulated deficit (199,621) (138,789) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,060) (28,837) Total AgroFresh Stockholders’ Equity 326,445 364,313 Non-controlling interest 7,585 8,263 Total Equity 334,030 372,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 805,692 $ 899,287

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three



Months Ended



December 31, 2019 For the Three



Months Ended



December 31, 2018 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Net sales $ 60,970 $ 53,316 $ 170,065 $ 178,786 Cost of sales (excluding amortization, shown separately below) 13,533 13,361 45,049 46,271 Gross profit 47,437 39,955 125,016 132,515 Research and development expenses 4,392 3,580 14,112 13,873 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 12,402 15,637 59,446 65,770 Amortization of intangibles 45,983 11,604 81,119 45,946 Impairment of assets 10,432 2,600 11,424 2,600 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (458) (3,561) (330) (3,018) Operating (loss) income (25,314) 10,095 (40,755) 7,344 Other income 132 10 13 429 Loss on foreign currency exchange (1,243) (2,194) (4,127) (1,722) Interest expense, net (7,763) (8,201) (33,784) (34,451) Loss before income taxes (34,188) (290) (78,653) (28,400) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,613) 1,626 (17,143) 1,840 Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (29,575) $ (1,916) $ (61,510) $ (30,240) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 342 (262) 678 180 Net loss attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc $ (29,233) $ (2,178) $ (60,832) $ (30,060) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.60) $ (0.04) $ (1.21) $ (0.60) Diluted $ (0.60) $ (0.04) $ (1.21) $ (0.60) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,241,996 49,977,686 50,123,565 49,883,739 Diluted 50,241,996 49,977,686 50,123,565 49,883,739

Non-GAAP Measures

The following table sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance (including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting), are more indicative of operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods. These non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net (loss) income:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 GAAP net loss including non-controlling interests $ (29,575) $ (1,916) $ (61,510) $ (30,240) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,613) 1,626 (17,143) 1,840 Interest expense(1) 7,763 8,201 33,784 34,451 Depreciation and amortization 46,764 12,107 83,456 47,593 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 20,339 $ 20,018 $ 38,587 $ 53,644 Share-based compensation 603 809 2,714 2,897 Severance related costs(2) 50 (593) 1,086 1,453 Other non-recurring costs(3) 2,440 2,903 8,745 7,558 Loss on foreign currency exchange(4) 1,243 2,194 4,127 1,722 Mark-to-market adjustments, net(5) (458) (3,561) (330) (3,018) Impairment of assets(6) 10,432 2,600 11,424 2,600 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,649 $ 24,370 $ 66,353 $ 66,856

(1) Interest on the term loan and accretion for debt discounts, debt issuance costs and contingent consideration.



(2) Severance costs related to ongoing cost optimization initiatives.



(3) Costs related to certain professional and other infrequent or non-recurring fees, including those associated with litigation and M&A related fees.



(4) Loss on foreign currency exchange relates to net losses and gains resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the Company’s functional currency, the U.S. dollar.



(5) Non-cash adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration.



(6) Impairment of assets related to software and investments.

