Texas Students Invited to Set College and Career Goals at eSchool Prep

TEXARKANA, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—eSchool Prep, a tuition-free public school program of Texarkana Independent School District, is now enrolling students in grades 5-12 for the 2020-2021 school year.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, eSchool Prep’s online and blended learning and instruction platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment while recognizing their individual learning styles.

“ We are looking forward to our second year of operation, and to welcoming more Texas families into the eSchool Prep community,” said Head of School Elizabeth Nelson. “ We believe every student has incredible potential, and we want to help each of our students learn, find their passion, and succeed—today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

eSchool Prep students access the school’s curriculum anywhere with an internet connection, and attend virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts and history.

High school students also have the opportunity to take career-oriented courses through the school’s Destinations Career Academy. While working toward their high school diplomas, students can choose from a variety of career-focused electives in the high-demand sectors of Business and Health and Human Services. Courses developed with business and industry professionals provide opportunities for students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

To learn more about the school and how to enroll visit txesp.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas eSchool Prep

eSchool Prep is an online public school program of Texarkana Independent School District serving students statewide in grades 5 through 12. eSchool Prep is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about eSchool Prep, visit txesp.k12.com.

