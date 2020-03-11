ServiceNow Introduces Now Intelligence – AI and Analytics to Drive New Levels of Productivity Across the Enterprise

The Orlando release of the Now Platform enables a smarter way to workflow;

Industry leaders, including Adobe, Deloitte and Equinix, are using the Now Platform to power their digital transformations

Worldwide, companies are focused on delivering great customer and employee experiences. And behind every great experience is a great workflow. That’s what ServiceNow enables. With Now Intelligence embedded into its Now Platform, ServiceNow advances its position as a pioneer delivering practical, purpose-built AI and analytics to the enterprise. Now Intelligence enables employees to quickly and easily make decisions, solve problems, find answers and automate tasks – making their lives at work simple, easy and convenient.

ServiceNow is a strategic digital transformation partner to the world’s largest enterprises, including approximately 80% of the Fortune 500. These enterprises use the Now Platform as their “platform of platforms” to streamline work by integrating siloed, legacy systems and digitizing complex workflows and processes across their organizations. Adobe, Deloitte, Equinix, Red Hat, Nutanix, UnitedLex, whyaye!, Acorio, Autotestpro and Highmetric are examples of companies using the Now Platform to power their digital transformations.

“People should be able to work the way they want to, not the way that most software today dictates they have to,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer of ServiceNow. “The Orlando release provides powerful new AI and analytics capabilities to help people work smarter and faster. This added intelligence will help people make better decisions via insights and recommendations, helping them predict and solve issues before they become business and customer problems. Now Intelligence built into the Now Platform is a smarter way to workflow, and that enables great experiences and greater productivity.”

With its Orlando release, ServiceNow continues to deliver consumer-grade mobile experiences across the enterprise. And with Now Intelligence, the Now Platform delivers great experiences that:

Help people get work done smarter and faster by automatically surfacing context-aware recommendations, predictions and insights to help teams act on the fly.

Deliver better self-service experiences with intelligent, “always on” virtual agents across any channel, so customers and employees can quickly get what they need and take action.

Better predict issues and automate actions with virtual agents fully embedded in the Now Platform. Customers and employees are now empowered to initiate workflows with dynamic conversations that deliver results by automating requests for quick resolutions anytime, anywhere.

Enable better business decisions by driving transparency and alignment at all levels of the organization and providing teams and process owners with valuable insight into real-time patterns and trends so they can make more informed decisions and quickly identify areas for improvement.

The Orlando release of the Now Platform delivers analytics, intelligence and mobility solutions enhancements across ServiceNow’s IT, Employee and Customer workflows. Key innovations in the Orlando release include:

Analytics Solutions

Cloud Insights helps IT teams optimize the cost of their cloud assets by making intelligent recommendations on managing usage across business hours, choosing the right resources and enforcing usage policies.

Advanced Risk Assessments make it painless for an organization’s front line to assess different risks within their daily work, so their second line can effectively adapt to change as they analyze and manage operational and other risks across the business.

make it painless for an organization’s front line to assess different risks within their daily work, so their second line can effectively adapt to change as they analyze and manage operational and other risks across the business. Software Exposure Assessment enables security and IT teams to minimize the potential impact of zero-day vulnerabilities by quickly identifying vulnerable software and related devices and servers, then initiating changes immediately through standard IT workflows.

Intelligence Solutions

Agent Affinity for Work Assignment allows customer service teams to assign work to the best agent using intelligent context to improve customer satisfaction. This can include assignment to a specific team that always services a specific customer, agents who have served the customer previously, or agents who have experience with related tasks.

allows customer service teams to assign work to the best agent using intelligent context to improve customer satisfaction. This can include assignment to a specific team that always services a specific customer, agents who have served the customer previously, or agents who have experience with related tasks. Virtual Agent with Natural Language Understanding updates continue to build off innovations unveiled in the Madrid and New York releases, making it easier to create and maintain NLU models.

updates continue to build off innovations unveiled in the Madrid and New York releases, making it easier to create and maintain NLU models. CI/CD supports the use of standard DevOps tools for on-platform development at scale with team development, including enhanced developer collaboration with selective commits and collision avoidance, and simplified deployment processes for faster time to value.

Mobility Solutions

Mobile Agent enhancements deliver native mobile experiences so service desk agents and operators can resolve issues at any time, through any device. These capabilities are available on ITSM, ITOM and Field Service Management solutions.

deliver native mobile experiences so service desk agents and operators can resolve issues at any time, through any device. These capabilities are available on ITSM, ITOM and Field Service Management solutions. Mobile Branding and Analytics allow customers to configure the Now Mobile enterprise experience in a customer-branded environment, driving deeper engagement, and bring analytics into the services that pre-hires, new hires and employees use most.

allow customers to configure the Now Mobile enterprise experience in a customer-branded environment, driving deeper engagement, and bring analytics into the services that pre-hires, new hires and employees use most. Mobile Targeted Campaigns provide employees with important and relevant information (like ‘tax time,’ site updates and local IT initiatives) right on their mobile devices using profile information, like department and job type. This proactive approach to employee communications increases satisfaction and reduces calls to the service desk.

Also, ServiceNow is extending the Now Platform to manage DevOps pipelines, connecting developers within IT operations with new insights and automating the manual and time-consuming change approval process. This will enable customers to release features developed off-platform more rapidly while retaining safety. ServiceNow DevOps, which was initially available through the ServiceNow Store, is now available as part of the Orlando release.

“As enterprises continue on their digital transformation journeys, there’s a tremendous need to adapt and implement tools that will help connect these distributed departments,” said IDC’s Research Director of Cognitive and Artificial Intelligence Systems, Dave Schubmehl. “Executives should continue to look for ways to embed more practical AI into their operations, which will not only help them to drive better efficiencies across the enterprise, but also meet the ever-increasing needs of their end-customers.”

Industry leaders using and endorsing the Now Platform Orlando release

Adobe

Adobe’s strategy is to empower people to create and transform how businesses compete, “As Adobe continues to advance its focus on changing the world through digital experiences, we are also laser focused on providing extraordinary customer and employee experiences,” said Cynthia Stoddard, CIO & Senior Vice President at Adobe. “ServiceNow’s Now Platform and ITSM Pro solution have helped Adobe engineers work more efficiently, which has enabled us to focus more on innovation and quality as we enter new markets.”

Deloitte

Deloitte, an industry leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services organization and alliance partner of ServiceNow, has over 300,000 employees worldwide. Deloitte looked to ServiceNow to help modernize its workflows, unlock new levels of employee productivity and enhance its client services through global standardization. “With ServiceNow, our technology organization worldwide will operate on the Now Platform,” said Stephen Mansfield, Chief Information Officer, Deloitte Americas. “The Now Platform enables us to further automate and digitize workflows at work. We use ServiceNow to support a high degree of mobile enablement and have seen significant increases in employee productivity with self-service as one example. We expect to see further efficiencies and improvements in areas where we are deploying ServiceNow.”

Equinix

“Equinix provides a global platform for digital business that connects the world’s leading businesses with their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers on five continents, 26 countries and 52 markets,” said Milind Wagle, Equinix chief information officer. “The rise of digital business is inspiring innovative commerce and collaboration models and whole new ways of competing. To do this effectively, we need software platforms that unlock productivity for our global employees and enables them to serve our customers better. This is what ServiceNow and its Now Platform have done for us.”

Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc. is an American multinational software company providing open source software products to the enterprise community. “The Now Platform has become a platform of platforms of sorts that integrates siloed, enterprise systems of record, while digitizing complex processes across our organization,” said Joe DeKonty, IT Director, Enterprise Service Management, Red Hat. “Because we have many departments using ServiceNow, we are very excited about the new AI and analytics capabilities that are part of the Orlando release. We are focused on creating a great associate experience with Virtual Agents and Predictive Intelligence fully embedded in the Now Platform. Our employees will be able to have a ‘real world’ experience by initiating workflows with dynamic conversations that deliver results automating requests for immediate resolutions, anytime, anywhere.”

Nutanix

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, is using the Now Platform to enhance productivity and drive efficiencies. “As Nutanix continues to deliver innovation to the market and help our customers build out cloud infrastructure, we are delighted to work with ServiceNow to help our employees be more productive, so they have more time to focus on driving innovation for our customers,” said Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix.

UnitedLex

UnitedLex, a technology and legal services company dedicated to delivering Digital Legal Transformation, has used the ServiceNow Now Platform and its IT and Customer workflows to drive transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem. “UnitedLex continues to guide, design, and implement innovations to its customers,” said Sean Jennings, CTO of UnitedLex. “By using ServiceNow, we’re able to help drive digital transformation at scale both internally and for our customers. With the powerful digital workflows from ServiceNow, our employees and customers are more productive and are able to focus on more impactful work.”

whyaye!

U.K.-based whyaye! an IT and services company that helps organizations transform their businesses, supports ServiceNow implementations at scale with its clients. Lisa Smith, whyaye! Business Change Lead, said, “ServiceNow’s Now Platform, Orlando release, is packed with vast productivity enhancements that provide better efficiencies across the ServiceNow IT, Employee and Customer Workflow solutions. ServiceNow is continuing to focus on arming its customers with the data and tools needed to bring more productivity to the workplace, allowing employees to focus on more meaningful work.”

Acorio

Ellen Daley, CEO of cloud consultancy firm, Acorio, said: “In this mobile-first world, our customers are demanding recommendations and faster resolutions. It’s a game-changer to have NLP advanced capabilities along with agent affinity to drive satisfaction – meaning, for example, better, more immediate answers for healthcare patients and improved vendor experiences in retail. Our clients are chomping at the bit for even more visibility into cloud cost, business risk and software vulnerabilities – all of which Orlando brings. The contextual unification of AI, visibility, and mobility has Orlando taking our clients to the next level of digital transformation”

Highmetric

New York-based Highmetric provides expert technology strategy, design and delivery capabilities. “From our perspective as one of ServiceNow’s leading go-to-market partners, our customers are very excited about the new innovations coming in the Orlando release,” said Andrew Paolino, Highmetric’s EVP of ESM Strategy, North America. “They’re especially keen to take advantage of its game-changing AI technologies and the major advances it delivers in Customer Service Management, Live Chat and Virtual Agent. With Now Intelligence, Proactive Customer Service Operations and CSM Agent Workspace, the Now Platform will not only enable customers to improve workforce efficiency, but also make the overall experience more enjoyable for their customers and employees.”

Autotestpro

U.K.based Autotestpro is an enterprise cloud solutions and DevOps solutions and services provider. “From a C-level perspective, running virtual agents is really about cost savings, said Paul Chorley, CEO and Co-founder, Autotestpro. “We run a really lean organization. We don’t want armies of people answering to standard questions and doing things that can be automated. We should be focusing on the core of our business which is developing automation software.”

Availability

ServiceNow’s Now Platform Orlando release is generally available today. The ServiceNow Now Agent, Now Mobile and ServiceNow Onboarding apps are available to download on the Apple iOS store and Google Play store. For more information, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/now-platform/latest-release.html

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

