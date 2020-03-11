New York Times Best-Selling Book, The Lean Startup, Expands Series with Newest Addition, Lean AI

Author Lomit Patel Explores the Powerful Combination of Lean Teams and the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Automation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The next book in the Lean Startup series by Eric Ries, and the first book from Lomit Patel, Lean AI will launch in bookstores across the country on March 17th. Published by O’Reilly Media, Lean AI dives into the power of artificial intelligence and automation to adapt, customize, and personalize cross-channel user journeys to help companies attract and retain customers.

“ As the follow-up to the immensely successful The Lean Startup, this book aims to build upon the principles and ideas related to lean teams, maximizing product opportunity, and optimizing startups for fast growth with a focus on automation and artificial intelligence,” said Lomit Patel, Vice President of Growth, IMVU and author of Lean AI.

Leaning onto his early-stage experience at companies including Roku, TrustedID (acquired by Equifax), Texture (acquired by Apple) and EarthLink, Patel guides readers through the Lean AI + Customer Acquisition strategy for leveraging data and automation to scale user growth. He also dives into the fundamental underpinnings of growth marketing and describes how new classes of software partial to AI and machine learning can facilitate a startup’s ability to make sense of the immense amounts of data and market feedback available to them today, in an efficient way.

“ AppsFlyer has had an incredible journey over the last three years with Lomit’s team at IMVU as they transitioned into mobile and we began enabling the data used to power their AI and machine learning capabilities,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO, AppsFlyer. “ We’re seeing automation and artificial Intelligence become inherent practices to any business looking to scale and grow efficiently while offering a tailored solution and experience. At the core of these functions is data and as they take on a greater role in business, access to reliable and accurate data will be imperative to their basic function.”

“ This book details the opportunity that awaits in human-machine partnership,” said Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup. “ Lean AI discusses how startups can scale, grow significantly faster and unlock a new level of success through capital efficient strategies that rely on artificial intelligence and automation.”

Lean AI will be available in stores on March 17th and is currently available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

