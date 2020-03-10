UiPath Appoints Ted Kummert to Lead Products & Engineering

Seasoned technology executive to guide the evolution of UiPath’s market-leading hyperautomation platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced that Ted Kummert is joining the Company’s executive team as Executive Vice President of Products & Engineering. In this role, Kummert will drive the vision and execution of UiPath’s hyperautomation platform and will play a key role in scaling UiPath’s market-leading offering to its thousands of global customers. Chief Product Officer Param Kahlon and Chief Technology Officer Marius Tirca continue in their roles as a part of this new combined organization.

Kummert brings a breadth of experience in this role having worked in early stage venture capital and in both large and growth stage companies. Kummert joins UiPath most recently from the Madrona Venture Group, where he was Venture Partner and Chief Product Officer in Residence. Madrona is an investor in UiPath. In that role, Kummert balanced his time between evaluating potential investments and advising portfolio companies and leaders. Kummert also served as Venture Partner in 2013 before joining Apptio to lead their Products & Engineering organization.

During his four years at Apptio as Executive Vice President of Products & Engineering, Kummert led the transformation of Apptio’s product line, building a world-class organization, modernizing their technology platform and transforming the product offering to a full suite of modern SaaS applications helping IT leaders use Apptio Technology Business Management to run IT “like a business.”

Prior to joining Madrona in 2013, Kummert was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Business Platform division where he was responsible for engineering and business leadership of Microsoft’s Application Platform, including data platform (SQL Server), application server/middleware and web server products and technologies delivered both on-premises and in the cloud. During his over two decade tenure at Microsoft, he led teams across a broad set of technologies, including operating systems, consumer online services, enterprise security and enterprise integration and workflow. Prior to Microsoft, he worked for Apple and Hewlett-Packard.

“Having worked with UiPath while at Madrona, I had a front row seat on the incredible growth of UiPath and the RPA market,” said Kummert. “It’s one of the most exciting growth companies out there in one of the fastest growing markets. I am looking forward to working with UiPath’s customers, partners and the entire UiPath team to help our customers gain the benefits of automation and to deliver on the enormous potential of hyperautomation.”

Madrona’s Managing Director Soma Somasegar commented: “I have had the opportunity to work closely with Ted both at Microsoft and more recently at Madrona. I am very excited to see Ted join the UiPath leadership team. I have always been impressed with Ted’s ability to inspire his team to stay focused on the customers and be aligned with what the business needs are. Ted is a strong product and engineering leader who approaches every challenge with creativity and a passion to propel the business forward, and I am confident UiPath and its entire ecosystem will benefit from his leadership and vision.”

“We welcome Ted at a very important growth-stage of the company. He has an impressive history of scaling both large enterprise software companies and fast-growing startups, and his approach to the customer-product ecosystem aligns perfectly with our values,” said Daniel Dines, Co-Founder and CEO of UiPath. “Our vision is to deliver a robot for every person. As we make this vision a reality, scaling customers successfully is our number one goal. Ted’s experience and passion for customers will be a great combination toward extending our leadership position throughout the world.”

UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Through free and open training, UiPath is led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to millions of people around the world, thereby improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement and customer experience.

The company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500.

UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.

