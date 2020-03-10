LEON Announces Spring 2020 Menu for Its US Locations

New Menu to Emphasize LEON’s Mediterranean Roots and Incorporate Middle Eastern Fare

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LEON, the pioneer of Naturally Fast Food, today announced the release of its Spring 2020 Menu for its U.S. locations. And it’s one with a truly retro feel, serving up the vibrant, fresh and colorful flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East that inspired LEON when it first launched in London on Carnaby Street in 2004.





Seventy-two restaurants later, LEON is still proving that fast food can taste good, do you good and be kind to the planet. But being in seven different countries around the world means being flexible, adaptable, and nimble when it comes to venturing overseas.

“If LEON were a novel, in the UK we would be on Chapter Twenty,” said John Vincent, CEO & Co-founder of LEON.“ In the U.S. however, we are still a young brand that is building its presence in the hearts of American customers. That is why we have decided to pivot our U.S. menu back to LEON’s roots and introduce our U.S. customers to the types of menu items from which we built our brand. In other words, we feel it’s important to start back at Chapter One.”

LEON’s new U.S. menu is primarily Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. The new items include:

Lamb & Apricot Tagine – Lamb shoulder braised with apricots, ras el hanout, and cinnamon, topped with sliced almonds and pomegranate seeds, and served over turmeric cous cous.

Shawarma Chicken Pita – Fluffy pita stuffed with shawarma chicken, sumac onions, tomato salsa, and Gordy’s pickles. Topped with tahini.

Lebanese Falafel Hummus Bowl – House-made hummus topped with crispy falafel, lemon tahini dressing, spicy s’hug herb sauce, and fresh herbs. Served with fluffy warm pita.

Eggplant & Lentil Tabouleh – Smoked eggplant marinated in apple cider vinegar and garlic over baby greens and lentil tabouleh. Topped with labneh, lemon tahini dressing, and pomegranate seeds.

Roasted Chicken & Veg – Shawarma chicken over roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, and broccoli. Topped with spicy s’hug herb sauce.

About LEON Restaurants

LEON was founded in 2004 with the mission to ‘make it easier for everyone to eat and live well.’ The company has 73 locations in the U.K., U.S., Norway, the Netherlands, Gran Canaria and Ireland. LEON is led by co-founder and CEO John Vincent and is backed by two principal investors including Brazil-based GP Investments, a leading global private equity fund, and London-based, Active Private Equity. In 2017, GP Investments’ subsidiary, Spice Private Equity invested in LEON to fund its growth in Europe and the US.

LEON has been an award-winning brand from the start, earning recognition as Best Newcomer in 2005 and a steady stream of accolades since, including Best Quick Service Restaurant. LEON was named Raymond Blanc Sustainability Hero in 2017 and is the recipient of the People Award for Employee Engagement, the Responsible Capitalism Award, and was given the award for Best Company in addition to its other credits. LEON also offers exclusive benefits to their LEON Lovers Club members.

More information about LEON Restaurants can be found by visiting https://leon.co.

