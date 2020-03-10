Cambridge Mobile Telematics Launches the “Safest Driver” Mobile App Rewarding Drivers for Safe Behavior Behind the Wheel

Technology Proven to Reduce Phone Distraction & Risky Driving Behaviors By Up to 57% In Just 30 Days Now Widely Available

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s leader in mobile telematics and behavioral analytics, announced the public release of its Safest Driver platform today, making widely available the app proven to reduce phone distraction and other risky driving behaviors by almost half in as little as 30 days.

“We’ve been giving drivers the resources and tools they need to improve their driving behavior since day one,” said Bill Powers, Chief Executive Officer of CMT. “With the release of our Safest Driver platform, we’re continuing our work with major partners and cities to dramatically improve safety on the roads.”

Global ridesharing leader Uber and Progressive Insurance are sponsoring the first contest using the Safest Driver platform. CMT’s three-month Safest Driver contest for Uber drivers in Austin, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham will coincide with the launch of the Safest Driver platform. Prior prize-based contests hosted in Boston, Seattle, San Antonio and Los Angeles showed drivers who participated reduced their risky driving behaviors like phone distraction, speeding, and hard braking by up to 57%.

“We’re excited to launch the Safest Driver platform and work with our partners and sponsors such as Uber and Progressive to make roads safer by making drivers better,” said Hari Balakrishnan, CMT’s Chief Technology Officer.

Major municipalities that have worked with CMT to host a contest see several benefits, including safer driving on their streets, reaching public safety goals by reducing crashes, and identifying dangerous intersections ready for safety infrastructure improvements.

The public release means that any organization that wishes to promote safe driving and save lives on the roads can host Safest Driver contests, not just municipalities. The participating drivers in Safest Driver contests also receive several benefits, including feedback on driving behavior to quickly improve safety, a way to encourage family and friends to become safer drivers, safer streets in their local community, and the chance to win prizes for safe driving.

The Safest Driver app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on the competition sponsored by Uber and Progressive, please see the contest page here.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics



CMT’s mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world’s leading telematics and analytics provider for insurers, rideshares, and fleets. CMT’s DriveWell platform uses mobile sensing and behavioral science to measure driving risk and incentivize safer driving, while its Claims Studio reduces the claims cycle time with real-time crash detection, crash reconstruction, and damage assessment using telematics and artificial intelligence. CMT has over 50 active programs with insurers and other partners, improving safety for millions of drivers every day around the world. Started based on research at MIT and backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund to fuel its rapid growth, CMT is headquartered in Cambridge MA. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com and follow CMT on Twitter @cmtelematics.

