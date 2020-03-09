Papa & Barkley Expands Nationally, Launches New Skincare Line

New Papa & Barkley products continue to provide industry-leading, clean cannabis wellness products with premium ingredients

EUREKA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa & Barkley, the leading cannabis wellness company in California, best known for its award-winning topicals and tinctures, has expanded its product offering by launching a new line of innovative rosin-infused skincare products, available to both national CBD and California cannabis-specific consumers.

Known in the California market for its popular THC and CBD topical balms, tinctures and patches that address discomfort and inflammation, Papa & Barkley is broadening its offering to include a functional skincare line, with products including CBD Releaf Body Lotion, CBD Releaf Repair Cream, CBD Releaf Body Oil and THC Releaf Body Lotion.

Unlike almost all other CBD and THC skincare products on the market, Papa & Barkley’s line of moisturizing lotions and creams are made from fresh-pressed rosin, rather than distillate or isolate made using chemical extraction processes. Rosin, also known as solventless hash oil, is a pure, golden oil that is made mechanically by pressing the plant’s natural cannabis kief and applying heat. In line with Papa & Barkley’s clean, whole plant philosophy, these products are made by blending fresh-pressed rosin with all-natural ingredients. All Papa & Barkley products contain the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, phytonutrients, terpenes and chlorophyll – a whole plant profile that gives the products powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties. These functional cannabis and CBD skincare products are preferred by patients with problem or irritated skin, sunburn and minor aches and are good for skin conditions, scars, normal inflammation, redness and discomfort.

“Our new skincare line represents more than just premium cannabis products; they show our commitment to clean, chemical-free processes to create the most effective, innovative products,” said Adam Grossman, founder and CEO of Papa & Barkley. “The cannabis plant is complex, and we are just beginning to understand its potential. We believe our clean sourcing and whole plant solventless processing make for greater efficacy and truly differentiated products. This new line supports our mission to improve people’s lives, by bringing functional and innovative products to the cannabis and CBD wellness markets.”

Papa & Barkley’s new skincare products include:

CBD Releaf Body Lotion (Nationwide): CBD-rich daily moisturizer body lotion made with 100% all natural, clean ingredients and hemp-derived CBD rosin in a ToxicSafe facility without formaldehydes, phthalates, sulfates, parabens or mineral oil. Helps calm minor skin irritations, sunburn and aches while hydrating skin.

CBD-rich botanical cream specially formulated for the face and neck blends fresh-pressed hemp rosin with apple extract, jojoba oil and squalane that repairs and hydrates skin. CBD Releaf Body Oil (Nationwide): Glide-on, versatile body oil that blends all-natural essential oils with moisturizing coconut, vitamin E and jojoba oils for an “all over” relaxing feeling.

Glide-on, versatile body oil that blends all-natural essential oils with moisturizing coconut, vitamin E and jojoba oils for an “all over” relaxing feeling. 1:3 THC Releaf Body Lotion (California only): The first and only THC lotion in the California market that’s made using fresh-pressed rosin with a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC that combines the powerful effects of cannabis rosin with jojoba oil, shea butter and mango seed oil to help reduce discomfort and leave skin feeling nourished.

To learn more about Papa & Barkley’s new skincare line, visit https://papaandbarkley.com.

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley is the #1 California cannabis wellness brand (topicals and tinctures) that creates clean, highly effective, natural products that unlock the healing power of the plant. All products are made using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis for our California line is grown exclusively in the Emerald Triangle and produced in our licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eureka, California. Hemp (with less than 0.3% THC) for our national CBD line is grown in the United States, using sustainable farming practices.

Papa & Barkley is a team of scientists, caregivers and advocates who are committed to producing safe and reliable products using the whole plant. Our products are made 100% solvent free and are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of conditions.

