Don’t Get Lost in the Shuffle: Maine Virtual Academy is Open for Enrollment

AUGUSTA, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a statewide online public charter school, is inviting all Maine families to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. MEVA is available tuition-free to all students in grades 7 through 12 who reside in Maine.

MEVA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online and blended instruction with rich, highly interactive curriculum and the support of Maine-certified teachers, MEVA provides a personalized learning experience tailored to the unique needs of each learner.

“At MEVA, we are committed to helping each one of our students and families accomplish their goals,” said Head of School Melinda Browne. “Through collaboration and a student-centered approach, we provide our students with a balanced learning environment where they can thrive.”

MEVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages, and high school students have access to Advanced Placement® courses. MEVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MEVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help MEVA students and families navigate the online learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

“MEVA’s classes are incredibly engaging. Our teachers blend content and creativity to create an experience that is unique for each student,” said MEVA English teacher Michael Susi. “One would never know they aren’t in a brick and mortar classroom. Our wide variety of courses offer all students a means to explore their interests and be challenged academically, preparing them for success after high school.”

Throughout the school year, MEVA hosts field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online and blended setting.

To learn more about MEVA and enrollment, visit meva.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine and utilizes the curriculum from K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more information about MEVA, visit meva.k12.com.

