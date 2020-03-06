UnitedHealth Group Donates $150,000 to Help Residents of Tennessee Affected by Tornadoes and Severe Weather

UnitedHealth Group deploying health care delivery capabilities in affected areas

Company also offers 1:1 match for employee donations supporting disaster-relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses are donating $150,000 to help residents of Tennessee recover and rebuild from the tornadoes and severe weather around Nashville. UnitedHealth Group will donate the funds to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The company will also match employee donations to charities supporting recovery efforts dollar-for-dollar.

“We are deeply concerned for the thousands of people affected by the recent tornadoes, and we’re committed to helping them recover and rebuild,” said Keith Payet, CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee. “We are also taking action to ensure the people we serve have access to the care they need, and have worked to ensure the safety and well-being of our colleagues in the region.”

“UnitedHealth Group’s donation is fueling efforts on the long road to recovery, and we thank them for their generosity,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I encourage the business community to remain engaged as we work together to rebuild the communities affected by this tragic storm.”

“UnitedHealth Group’s incredible generosity will help thousands of Tennesseans put their lives back together,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which administers the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. “Thank you to UnitedHealth Group for this significant and meaningful donation and its commitment to supporting the health and recovery of our Middle Tennessee communities affected by these devastating storms.”

In addition to financial support for the affected communities, UnitedHealthcare and Optum are taking the following actions to support affected members, as well as those in the community:

Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.

UnitedHealthcare App: People enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual health plans who have a smartphone can download the free UnitedHealthcare app, which provides instant access to their ID card, the ability to review and manage prescription medications, locate nearby network care providers and facilities, review their personal health benefits and more. The app also enables eligible plan participants to directly schedule and conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor and schedule a callback from a UnitedHealthcare customer service advocate. The app is available now for download at no additional charge for Android and Apple devices to people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare health benefit plans.

Free Emotional-Support Help Line: Optum is offering a free emotional-support help line to people affected by the tornadoes and severe weather. The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources. Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Contacts

Bryan Fisher



bryan.fisher@uhg.com

202.292.1456