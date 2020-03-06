Blurams Best-Selling Outdoor Camera is the Best Tech Gift for Women’s Day

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Blurams is committed to being an advocate for women as a smart video solution provider to bring a more secure and intelligent life to women across the globe. With International Women’s Day fast approaching (March 8th), Blurams will offer a 30% discount on Blurams Outdoor Pro Cameras and give 6 months of free cloud service when claimed on March 6th – 9th.

The key feature of the Blurams camera is its smart advanced AI facial recognition technology, which can remember up to 16 different individuals, more than enough for friends, family, and regular visitors. It can also be programmed to send alerts to your phone if a stranger shows up on your porch, and the built-in siren and strobe light can scare away intruders. Talk with anyone on your porch through the accompanying app with the two-way audio function – tell the FedEx driver to leave your package in a safe place or with a trusted neighbour.

The outdoor camera comes with a special privacy option; select areas of the screen that are considered “private” using the app and those parts of the screen will be blurred in the recording, preserving your privacy or your neighbor’s property. In addition to watching videos on your phone or Apple Watch, you can also view videos on Alexa-enabled displays. Cloud storage is saved on Amazon Web Services servers, providing a seamless and secure connection. You can use this method both for watching recorded clips and for viewing a live stream.

Pricing and availability:

The Blurams Outdoor Pro Camera 1080p can be purchased with a 30% discount code PROTECTOR38 on Amazon US & UK. Send the Amazon order ID between 6th-9th of March to support@blurams.com and receive 6 months of cloud service for free.

US Purchase link: https://amzn.to/2VGWoHE

UK Purchase link: https://amzn.to/2wqnaJW

About Blurams:

Blurams is a leading, international provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services and platforms. It advocates technological innovation and product experience and cloud computing, etc. Blurams’ competitive solutions, products and services have been provided to enterprises and consumers globally with its determination for the smart future and carefree life.

For more information visit www.blurams.com.

